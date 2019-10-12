OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 12
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

THE TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: Help, I’ve been banned by Airbnb!

Chris Elliott, Syndicated Columnist
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 6:49 p.m.

Why is Chiaka Aribeana banned from Airbnb? And is there any way to get her unbanned?

Q: I’ve been banned from Airbnb and I don’t know why. I’ve been using Airbnb for more than five years with no problems. I always get stellar reviews from my hosts. But recently, when I logged in, I received a cryptic message about being banned with no explanation. I have not been able to get help from anybody that I’ve contacted.

I’m a graduate student in medical school, and I will need to travel extensively for my interviews for residency. I rely on Airbnb for things like this because with more than 20 residency interviews in various cities all over the country, I need reliable places to stay. Please help me get my account back online.

I highly doubt I’ve done anything wrong, and I am so frustrated with not being able to contact a real person for more information on why this happened. — Chiaka Aribeana, Redwood City, California

A: Airbnb shouldn’t have banned you without good reason. I reviewed the correspondence between you and Airbnb, and I am now as frustrated as you are. The only thing the company will say is, “We regret to inform you that we’ll be unable to support your account moving forward, and have exercised our discretion under our Terms of Service to disable your account(s).”

That doesn’t help at all.

Airbnb offers more vague information about its banning process on its website. It also links to that page from your notification. But the most specific information it offers is that you can get yourself banned by violating its terms of service.

So how did you get blacklisted? Your guess is as good as mine. Companies ban customers for all kinds of reasons, ranging from fraud to simple misunderstandings. I recently had a case that Airbnb blamed on a system error.

What really bugs me is that every email you sent to Airbnb was answered with a boilerplate response, saying that it “regretted” the decision but has decided to uphold your banning. It would not say what you had done — or offer any steps to correct it.

Now, I understand that Airbnb is a big company and can’t reply to every email from customers. But if you’re going to ban people, I think they’re entitled to a reasonable explanation.

You could have appealed your case to a manager. I list the names, numbers and email addresses of the Airbnb executives on my consumer advocacy site.

I contacted Airbnb on your behalf. It reactivated your account — without any explanation, of course.

Christopher Elliott is the ombudsman for National Geographic Traveler magazine and the author of “How to Be the World’s Smartest Traveler.” You can read more travel tips on his blog, elliott.org, or email him at chris@elliott.org.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

THE TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: Banned by Airbnb — but why?
Elliott: My airline canceled a leg of my flight, but Expedia won’t refund it
THE TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: Why can’t I cancel my hotel reservation?
THE TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: Iberia compensation not received — now what?
THE TRAVEL TROUBLESHOOTER: After a hard fall in the Rockies, why won’t Trip Mate pay my claim?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries