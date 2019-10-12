OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 12
Weather  53.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Torres, Tanaka lead Yankees over Astros 7-0 in ALCS opener
MLB

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, left, and right fielder Aaron Judge celebrate after their win against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Houston. (Matt Slocum/AP)

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres, left, and right fielder Aaron Judge celebrate after their win against the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Houston. (Matt Slocum/AP)

KRISTIE RIEKEN, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 9:03 p.m.

HOUSTON — Gleyber Torres kept up his October surge with a homer and five RBIs, Masahiro Tanaka polished his playoff resume and the New York Yankees blanked the Houston Astros 7-0 Saturday night in the AL Championship Series opener.

With so much attention focused on the Astros aces, Tanaka showed he more than belonged on this stage, too. He threw one-hit ball for six innings to outpitch Zack Greinke, improving to 5-2 with a 1.32 ERA in the postseason.

Torres did his part in this matchup of 100-win behemoths with a go-ahead double, a solo homer, a two-run single and an RBI grounder. Moved up to third in the batting order after mashing in a sweep of Minnesota, the 22-year-old star became the youngest AL player to drive in five runs during a postseason game.

Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela also homered and right fielder Aaron Judge turned in the key play, catching a line drive and doubling Alex Bregman off first base when it was still 1-0.

The Yankees will try to build on their early momentum when James Paxton starts against 21-game winner Justin Verlander in Game 2 on Sunday night.

Houston hardly looked like a club that led the majors with a franchise-record 107 victories. Jose Altuve, Bregman and their teammates were held to three singles.

The Astros had homered in 30 straight games — every game since Aug. 31 — and their streak was the second-longest in major league history behind a 31-game string by the Yankees this year.

Greinke, acquired at the trade deadline for these kind of moments, produced another lackluster playoff start.

Tanaka, who won Game 1 of the ALDS, struck out four and walked one. He faced the minimum through six innings thanks to a pair of double plays. Three relievers finished up the shutout.

Torres picked up right where he left off in the division series where he hit .417 to lead the team — he batted sixth in those games, but was moved higher as manager Aaron Boone tinkered with his lineup to break up the team’s lefty hitters.

Torres put the Yankees out front with an RBI double in the fourth.

There was one out in the sixth when he hit a fastball from Greinke into the seats in left field. Greinke knew it was gone off the bat, and pounded his fist into his glove as soon as Torres left the batter’s box.

Stanton homered with two outs in the sixth.

The Astros and Yankees were meeting in the playoffs for the third time in five years and facing off in the ALCS for the second time in three seasons. New York’s road win on Saturday night comes after the home team won every game of the 2017 ALCS that Houston took 4-3.

The Astros got Greinke, the 2009 AL Cy Young Award winner, from Arizona in July, hoping to bolster a rotation starring Verlander and Gerrit Cole. Greinke went 8-1 with a 3.02 ERA in 10 regular-season starts after the trade, but has struggled in the postseason and lost both starts.

Greinke took the loss in Game 3 of the ALDS against Tampa Bay in allowing five hits, four of which were homers and six runs in 3 2/3 innings.

Urshela added a solo homer on rookie Bryan Abreu’s first pitch of the postseason to pad the lead in the ninth. Torres drove in another run with a groundout later in the inning.

The Yankees led 1-0 when Bregman drew a leadoff walk in the fifth. Yordan Alvarez followed with a drive that Judge caught on run, and he made a strong throw that first baseman DJ LeMahieu scooped for the double play. Bregman stumbled a bit trying to get back and was nabbed.

UP NEXT

Verlander got the win in Game 1 of the ALDS, but took the loss in Game 4 when he started on short rest. He was chosen MVP of the 2017 ALCS when he went 2-0 with a 0.56 ERA in two starts against the Yankees.

Paxton allowed five hits and three runs in 4 2/3 innings in his postseason debut in Game 1 of the ALDS, but did not factor into the decision.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Keuchel strikes out 10, Astros beat Yanks in ALCS opener
It will be a Dodgers-Astros World Series!
Cole, Astros beat Rays 6-1 in ALDS Game 5; Yankees next
ALCS Game 6: Verlander, Altuve help Astros top Yanks
Springer, Astros hit 4 HRs, down Indians 7-2 in ALDS opener

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries