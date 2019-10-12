OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 12
Weather  38.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Stunner! Prescott comes from behind to beat Bradshaw Mountain
Prep Football

Prescott QB Dellin Boyd gestures to the coaching staff before calling a play during the team’s 22-19 win over Bradshaw Mountain on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Prescott QB Dellin Boyd gestures to the coaching staff before calling a play during the team’s 22-19 win over Bradshaw Mountain on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Bill Shepard Field in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 1:13 a.m.

PRESCOTT — Sometimes luck is on your side – and you’ve simply got to roll with it.

Ask the players on the 2019 Prescott football team, which for the third straight year defeated rival Bradshaw Mountain in the annual “Black and Blue” series Friday, Oct. 11, at Bill Shepard Field in a 22-19 thriller.

Trailing the Bears 19-14 with 2 minutes and 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Prescott recovered a fumble at its own 4-yard line and drove the length of the field, capped by Aaron Greene’s miraculous 20-yard TD catch from quarterback Dellin Boyd on 4th down.

Photo Gallery

101219 Bradshaw Mountain At Prescott

With 27 seconds remaining, Greene, a hefty 6-foot-5 senior tight end, dragged a host of defenders into the end zone as a celebration ensued on Prescott’s sideline. Moments later, Boyd converted a 2-point conversion run that would eventually seal the win.

“It was a broken play, to be honest,” Greene said of his game-winning TD catch. “[Senior tight end] Trey [Koehler] was running a corner, I’m blocking, I look up [and] Trey’s got three guys on him. So, initially I just started going downfield. Dellin sees me, he hits me with the ball.

“I turn up field, there’s a small guy in front of me. I’m like, ‘Alright, I’ve got size on this guy, let me just run right through him.’ He wrapped me up, but I just kept fighting. And I don’t know who was on my back, but I had my teammates all over me, pushing me in the end zone. Honestly, I wouldn’t have gotten in there if it wasn’t for them.”

Boyd said the original plan was to hit Koehler on a corner route.

“Aaron left his guy; he was supposed to be blocking,” he added. “He released, made a smart play, and all the rest of it was him.”

by AZPreps365

Bradshaw Mountain got the ball back at the 18-yard line with only 13 seconds left. Two plays later, Badgers senior defensive back Sylas Espitia intercepted Bears QB Moises Hernandez at the 30-yard line and Boyd kneeled on the ball to end the contest.

“A lot of this game I thought was, to be honest, a coming of age game,” Bears senior tailback Titus King said. “A lot of our kids are really young. In the past we we’re focusing on just trying to get better, trying to get our blocks, and really bring that intensity. This specific game, we really see our team click as a unit.

“It’s really devastating to come so far and then not be there close enough, but every game is something we can learn from. It’s unfortunate, because we had that game all the way up until the end.”

Afterward, Prescott hoisted the Esse Quam Videri Rivalry Cup trophy for the third consecutive season.

“It was a really well-fought win,” Prescott offensive lineman Shadrick Lemons said. “It’s amazing that we stuck together as a team, and that’s the main reason that we won. It means a lot to us to keep this cup.”

With the victory in the Grand Canyon region clash, 4A No. 20-ranked Prescott likely salvaged its season and kept its playoff hopes alive. The Badgers own a 4-3 record and a 2-1 mark in region play.

“It was definitely one of the most memorable [wins],” Prescott coach Cody Collett said. “I’m really proud of our kids, the way they fought. They battled the whole time.”

The No. 29 Bears, meanwhile, are all but out of the postseason picture with a record of 3-5 and 1-3. They’ve lost three in a row, all in region, and four of their last five after a promising 2-1 start.

Prescott not only had to rally from behind late to win. They had to overcome losing one of their best players, senior linebacker/running back Sam Giordan to a serious right knee injury less than mid-way through the first quarter.

“It hurt bad,” Collett said of losing Giordan. “He’s an amazing football player.”

Late in the game, Giordan was seen on the Prescott sideline with a brace covering his knee and lower leg. His prognosis wasn’t immediately available after Friday’s game. It was a blow, nonetheless.

by AZPreps365

“That’s always hard to come back from – a guy that makes so many good plays for us and is so good for us [goes down],” Greene said. “We didn’t really play the best football we have all season, but after last week the coaches kept telling us to not break apart and stay as a family.

“We did that all the way until the end of the game [Friday] and it was just amazing. We probably did save our season with this one, but we’ve got to keep fighting to get better and better.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain plays host to winless region foe Mingus (0-7, 0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, on Senior Night at Bob Pavlich Field.

Prescott, which has won four of its last five games, welcomes Mohave (3-4, 2-1), which lost 62-13 to unbeaten region front-runner Coconino (7-0, 4-0) on Friday, at 7 p.m. Oct. 18, for Senior Night at Bill Shepard Field.

Grand Canyon Region Standings

Team — Region(Overall)

No. 11 Coconino — 4-0(7-0)

No. 20 Prescott — 2-1(4-3)

Mohave — 2-1(3-4)

Flagstaff — 2-2(4-3)

No. 21 Lee Williams — 1-2(3-3)

Bradshaw Mountain — 1-3(3-5)

Mingus — 0-3(0-7)

Friday’s Games

Prescott 22, Bradshaw Mountain 19

Flagstaff 13, Lee Williams 0

Coconino 62, Mohave 13

Mingus, Bye Week

Friday, Oct. 18, Games

Mingus at Bradshaw Mountain, 7 p.m.

Lee Williams at Coconino, 7 p.m.

Mohave at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Flagstaff, 7:30 p.m.

Doug Cook is a reporter for The Daily Courier. Follow him on Twitter at @dougout_dc. Email him at dcook@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2039.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gameday Glance: Canyon Del Oro at Prescott — Week 2
Gameday Preview: #17 Prescott at #2 Bradshaw Mountain — Week 8
Gameday Glance: Bradshaw Mountain at #20 Prescott – Week 8
Badgers notch 1st victory with 48-6 blowout over Moon Valley
Gameday Glance: Prescott at Deer Valley — Week 4

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries