Stunner! Prescott comes from behind to beat Bradshaw Mountain

PRESCOTT — Sometimes luck is on your side – and you’ve simply got to roll with it.

Ask the players on the 2019 Prescott football team, which for the third straight year defeated rival Bradshaw Mountain in the annual “Black and Blue” series Friday, Oct. 11, at Bill Shepard Field in a 22-19 thriller.

Trailing the Bears 19-14 with 2 minutes and 42 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Prescott recovered a fumble at its own 4-yard line and drove the length of the field, capped by Aaron Greene’s miraculous 20-yard TD catch from quarterback Dellin Boyd on 4th down.

With 27 seconds remaining, Greene, a hefty 6-foot-5 senior tight end, dragged a host of defenders into the end zone as a celebration ensued on Prescott’s sideline. Moments later, Boyd converted a 2-point conversion run that would eventually seal the win.

“It was a broken play, to be honest,” Greene said of his game-winning TD catch. “[Senior tight end] Trey [Koehler] was running a corner, I’m blocking, I look up [and] Trey’s got three guys on him. So, initially I just started going downfield. Dellin sees me, he hits me with the ball.

“I turn up field, there’s a small guy in front of me. I’m like, ‘Alright, I’ve got size on this guy, let me just run right through him.’ He wrapped me up, but I just kept fighting. And I don’t know who was on my back, but I had my teammates all over me, pushing me in the end zone. Honestly, I wouldn’t have gotten in there if it wasn’t for them.”

Boyd said the original plan was to hit Koehler on a corner route.

“Aaron left his guy; he was supposed to be blocking,” he added. “He released, made a smart play, and all the rest of it was him.”

Bradshaw Mountain got the ball back at the 18-yard line with only 13 seconds left. Two plays later, Badgers senior defensive back Sylas Espitia intercepted Bears QB Moises Hernandez at the 30-yard line and Boyd kneeled on the ball to end the contest.

“A lot of this game I thought was, to be honest, a coming of age game,” Bears senior tailback Titus King said. “A lot of our kids are really young. In the past we we’re focusing on just trying to get better, trying to get our blocks, and really bring that intensity. This specific game, we really see our team click as a unit.

“It’s really devastating to come so far and then not be there close enough, but every game is something we can learn from. It’s unfortunate, because we had that game all the way up until the end.”

Afterward, Prescott hoisted the Esse Quam Videri Rivalry Cup trophy for the third consecutive season.

“It was a really well-fought win,” Prescott offensive lineman Shadrick Lemons said. “It’s amazing that we stuck together as a team, and that’s the main reason that we won. It means a lot to us to keep this cup.”

With the victory in the Grand Canyon region clash, 4A No. 20-ranked Prescott likely salvaged its season and kept its playoff hopes alive. The Badgers own a 4-3 record and a 2-1 mark in region play.

“It was definitely one of the most memorable [wins],” Prescott coach Cody Collett said. “I’m really proud of our kids, the way they fought. They battled the whole time.”

The No. 29 Bears, meanwhile, are all but out of the postseason picture with a record of 3-5 and 1-3. They’ve lost three in a row, all in region, and four of their last five after a promising 2-1 start.

Prescott not only had to rally from behind late to win. They had to overcome losing one of their best players, senior linebacker/running back Sam Giordan to a serious right knee injury less than mid-way through the first quarter.

“It hurt bad,” Collett said of losing Giordan. “He’s an amazing football player.”

Late in the game, Giordan was seen on the Prescott sideline with a brace covering his knee and lower leg. His prognosis wasn’t immediately available after Friday’s game. It was a blow, nonetheless.

“That’s always hard to come back from – a guy that makes so many good plays for us and is so good for us [goes down],” Greene said. “We didn’t really play the best football we have all season, but after last week the coaches kept telling us to not break apart and stay as a family.

“We did that all the way until the end of the game [Friday] and it was just amazing. We probably did save our season with this one, but we’ve got to keep fighting to get better and better.”

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain plays host to winless region foe Mingus (0-7, 0-3) at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, on Senior Night at Bob Pavlich Field.

Prescott, which has won four of its last five games, welcomes Mohave (3-4, 2-1), which lost 62-13 to unbeaten region front-runner Coconino (7-0, 4-0) on Friday, at 7 p.m. Oct. 18, for Senior Night at Bill Shepard Field.

Grand Canyon Region Standings

Team — Region(Overall)

No. 11 Coconino — 4-0(7-0)

No. 20 Prescott — 2-1(4-3)

Mohave — 2-1(3-4)

Flagstaff — 2-2(4-3)

No. 21 Lee Williams — 1-2(3-3)

Bradshaw Mountain — 1-3(3-5)

Mingus — 0-3(0-7)

Friday’s Games

Prescott 22, Bradshaw Mountain 19

Flagstaff 13, Lee Williams 0

Coconino 62, Mohave 13

Mingus, Bye Week

Friday, Oct. 18, Games

Mingus at Bradshaw Mountain, 7 p.m.

Lee Williams at Coconino, 7 p.m.

Mohave at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Flagstaff, 7:30 p.m.

