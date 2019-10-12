OFFERS
Scoreless 2nd half spells defeat for Cougars
Prep Football

Chino Valley QB Tyler Carey (7) breaks the tackle in the team’s 20-16 loss to Kingman on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Kingman. (Beau Bearden/Kingman Daily Miner)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 1:10 a.m.

KINGMAN — Chino Valley’s second-half woes continue as the Cougars let a halftime lead slip away during their 20-16 road loss to Kingman on Friday.

This was the second week in a row that the Cougars had to travel to Kingman for a region game. This was also the second week in a row they ended up falling short due to their inability of holding onto a lead.

Last week, Kingman Academy stormed back from a 12-0 deficit to defeat Chino Valley in their region opener. Skip ahead to this week against Kingman, the Cougars nursed a 16-12 lead at the half but went scoreless the rest of the way, allowing the Bulldogs rally for eight third-quarter point en route to a win.

“The first half, our offense and our defense were clicking. We were doing great,” said Chino Valley head coach Wade Krug. “But the second half killed us. We just couldn’t get things going … We just didn’t get the breaks when we need them. We’ll have a great offensive series and then get a couple penalties that’ll kill the drive.”

Being without starting QB Jayden Smith due to a shoulder has noticeably stagnated the Cougars’ offense. However, a five-yard touchdown by Tyler Carey, a 30-yard touchdown by Layne Malave and a 35-yard field goal by Angel Sanchez helped give Chino Valley the halftime lead against Kingman.

UP NEXT

The Cougars (2-6, 0-2 West) will host Wickenburg (2-4, 0-1 West) next Friday, Oct. 18, at 7 p.m. With four games remaining on the schedule, a season turnaround is still very much possible for Krug and his team.

“The goal for the rest of the season is to stay focus on our task at hand, which is to go out week after week and play competitive football,” Krug said. “Have fun too. That’s a big one that the kids miss. We want to make sure that we’re having fun when we go out there but we still want to stay fundamentally sound and be competitive when we go out on the football field.”

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

