Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 12
Sat, Oct. 12
Save a Life: Eat Vegan
Chefs Carmen and Charles Cole of new Practical Healthy Living in Cordes Lakes swear by benefits

Chefs Charles and Carmen Cole demonstrate how they cook a vegan Asian entrée, “Sweet ’n Sour Tofu, Soy Curls, or Seitan,” at their home in Cordes Junction near Mayer. The Coles, who recently started their own business called Practical Healthy Living Chef Services, cook meals at their clients’ residences in the Quad Cities, Anthem and north Phoenix. (Doug Cook/Courier)

Chefs Charles and Carmen Cole demonstrate how they cook a vegan Asian entrée, “Sweet ’n Sour Tofu, Soy Curls, or Seitan,” at their home in Cordes Junction near Mayer. The Coles, who recently started their own business called Practical Healthy Living Chef Services, cook meals at their clients’ residences in the Quad Cities, Anthem and north Phoenix. (Doug Cook/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 6:59 p.m.

photo

The finished product: Charles and Carmen Cole’s vegan Asian entrée, “Sweet n Sour Tofu, Soy Curls, or Seitan.” (Doug Cook/Courier)

Carmen and Charles Cole are convinced — eating a diet of 100% plant-based, non-GMO foods can save your life.

There’s little wonder why.

Charles, a melanoma cancer survivor, and Carmen, whose loving mother cooked and baked her tasty, yet sugar-filled, salty and fattening foods growing up, craved a healthier lifestyle.

It’s also little wonder why the Coles are licensed personal chefs.

At the end of 2018, they established Practical Healthy Living LLC in Cordes Junction, catering vegan meals with all-natural ingredients, primarily for busy professionals, families and/or individuals in the Quad Cities, Anthem and north Phoenix.

Carmen said she first learned to cook and bake “flesh foods,” such as meat and fish, long ago. She could make super-tasty turkey gravy and chicken gravy, even clean and fry fish.

“I grew up eating meat and fish — my mom taught me how to cook without measuring things,” she added.

In 1977, Carmen swore off meat and became a vegetarian. Armed with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a minor in home economics, and, later, a master’s in business administration, she had the “motivation and knowledge” to change, she said.

THE VEGAN WAY

Today, Carmen’s a vegan and enjoys creating appetizing, tasty and healthy plant-based foods.

Charles has several years of experience in professionally managing and cooking. In fact, he’s cooked in either schools or hospitals since 1981. He has a bachelor’s degree in Food Service Management and is a ServSafe Certified Food Protection Manager. He, too, loves cooking plant-based foods.

On the side, Charles teaches classes and proctors tests for the National Restaurant Association as part of his other business, Prescott-based Coles Food Safety Training.

Charles and Carmen, a personal chef of 1-1/2 months who received her business license from the City of Prescott in May, cook all of the food for Practical Healthy Living Chef Services, a division of Practical Healthy Living.

Carmen developed the business plan and dozens of recipes, from American and Mexican entrees to Italian, Asian and curry entrees, as well as soups and salads. Charles helps with developing the menu, as well as with marketing and social media.

Carmen incorporates herbs and spices into her recipes to heighten the flavor without using dairy, eggs or meat. The Coles believe being vegan prevents “lifestyle diseases.” They’ve watched several documentaries on food safety. “Forks over Knives” particularly struck a nerve.

“It really enlightened us,” said Charles, who was diagnosed with melanoma in 2006 and had his lymph nodes removed.

CUSTOM MENUS

After the Coles take an order over the phone from a client, they schedule a free consultation.

They create custom menus for clients based on their specific dietary needs and preferences. The Coles say they don’t tell their clients to abstain from meat. They only encourage them.

“It’s a personal choice,” Charles said. “We’re not here to change people. But if they are interested, we make a point to give options — maybe being vegan one day a week.”

The Coles do all of the shopping, too, finding the ingredients at Sprouts, Whole Foods Market or Natural Grocers.

They then travel to a client’s home to prepare the organic, non-GMO, plant-based food in his or her kitchen. Meals are made for the entire week, and the food is sealed and stored in recyclable, sustainable packaging for freshness. When the cooking ends, the Coles even clean the kitchen.

“I’m qualified to develop recipes — I know how it’s supposed to taste,” Carmen said. “My motto is: ‘I refuse to eat nasty food.’”

For more information, visit practicalhealthyliving.com, or call Carmen at 714-523-3438 or send her an email to: practicalhealthyliving2018@gmail.com.

