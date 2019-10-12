OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 12
Public to weigh in on revitalization plan for Granite Creek
Meeting scheduled Oct. 15

Granite Creek (Courtesy)

By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 9:42 p.m.

A meeting for the public to weigh in on possible improvements to the Granite Creek Corridor is scheduled for this week.

The City of Prescott is hosting a public open-house meeting from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, to get feedback on the draft master plan of the Granite Creek Corridor. The meeting will take place at the Prescott Public Library Founder’s Suite, 215 E. Goodwin St.

The city is currently in the process of drafting a master plan for the revitalization of the Granite Creek Corridor from Aubrey Street to Granite Creek Park.

The planning process is being funded through a $79,401 grant from the Arizona Water Protection Fund.

The City conducted two public meetings in June to get feedback on progress on the master plan, as well as to get insights into what citizens desired for potential amenities, lighting, access, and creek functionality and health.

“Over the last several months the city and its partners – Natural Channel Design, Kimley-Horn, and Beta PR – have compiled the feedback and incorporated it into the draft plan, which will be on display at this meeting,” states a city news release.

The master plan is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year with the goal of beginning the enhancements in 2020.

Tyler Goodman, assistant to the city manager, said the plan likely would go to the Prescott City Council for review before the end of 2019.

The master-planning process has been underway since this past spring.

