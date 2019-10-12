Prescott mighty mites blow out Chino Valley 31-0

The Prescott Badgers of the mighty mites division (ages 5-8) defeated the Chino Valley Cougars 31-0 during a Northern Arizona Youth Football game on Saturday at Chino Valley High School. The win improved the Badgers’ record to 6-1, which puts them second place in the standings. Prescott’s biggest plays on Saturday were provided by Kellen Hudak, who ran an 86-yard TD, and Baylor Anderson, who made a tackle at the end of the game to preserve the shutout. The Badgers will face off against the Flagstaff Panthers next week in the regular-season finale. Playoffs will begin the week after that.