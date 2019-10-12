OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Oct. 13
Weather  46.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott mighty mites blow out Chino Valley 31-0
Youth Football

Kellen Hudak, far left, of the Prescott Badgers mighty mites football team runs down the field to score an 86-yard touchdown during the team's 31-0 win over Chino Valley on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Chino Valley High School. (Jessica Anderson/Courtesy)

Kellen Hudak, far left, of the Prescott Badgers mighty mites football team runs down the field to score an 86-yard touchdown during the team's 31-0 win over Chino Valley on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at Chino Valley High School. (Jessica Anderson/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 11:24 p.m.

The Prescott Badgers of the mighty mites division (ages 5-8) defeated the Chino Valley Cougars 31-0 during a Northern Arizona Youth Football game on Saturday at Chino Valley High School. The win improved the Badgers’ record to 6-1, which puts them second place in the standings. Prescott’s biggest plays on Saturday were provided by Kellen Hudak, who ran an 86-yard TD, and Baylor Anderson, who made a tackle at the end of the game to preserve the shutout. The Badgers will face off against the Flagstaff Panthers next week in the regular-season finale. Playoffs will begin the week after that.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Sports Desk Photo of the Week: Youth Football
Prescott Youth Football League opens on a wet weekend
Prescott mighty mites claim league title with 20-6 win over Flagstaff
Week 2 of Prescott Youth Football in the books
Youth Football: Three Prescott Valley teams chase NAYF titles

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries