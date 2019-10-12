Obituary Notice: Arthur Douglas Smith Jr.
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 9:02 p.m.
Arthur Douglas Smith Jr., born in Pittsburgh, Penn., passed away on September 27th, 2019 in Prescott, Ariz. A private cremation will be held at Bradshaw Chapel in Prescott Valley, Ariz. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
