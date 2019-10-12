Obituary: Maryland “Delores” Driskill
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 9:14 p.m.
Maryland “Delores” Driskill born Maryland Delores Starbuck on May 20th, 1931 in Oregon, passed away peacefully on August 26th, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was always happy and a fantastic person who always put everyone else’s needs before her own. She loved flowers and could grow just about anything. She will be remembered for her quick smile, kind heart and giving nature.
She is survived by her two children, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is sorely missed.
Information provided by survivors.
Most Read
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- Fentanyl-based powder, pills seized in search; 2 Prescott men arrested
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Obituary: Dr. David Charles Duncan
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: