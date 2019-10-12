Obituary: Maryland “Delores” Driskill

Maryland “Delores” Driskill born Maryland Delores Starbuck on May 20th, 1931 in Oregon, passed away peacefully on August 26th, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

She was always happy and a fantastic person who always put everyone else’s needs before her own. She loved flowers and could grow just about anything. She will be remembered for her quick smile, kind heart and giving nature.

She is survived by her two children, two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She is sorely missed.

Information provided by survivors.