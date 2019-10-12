Obituary: Hugh S. Foraker, Jr.
Hugh S. Foraker, Jr. 81, of Collbran, Colorado, passed away on October 1, 2019, at the Hope West Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado after a long illness.
He was born in South Bend, Indiana, on July 9, 1938, son of Hugh S. and Helen V. Foraker, Sr. He is survived by his spouse, Joyce Foraker of Collbran, Colorado; children, Victoria Mitchell (Brian), Laurel King (Mark), Alan Foraker (Dawn), Marshall Foraker, step-son Steve Menzies (Terri), and step-daughter Jackie Menzies. He is also survived by his sister, Diane Sumic (Lyle); several grandchildren; great grandchildren; and nieces.
Hugh graduated from the Snowflake Union High School in 1957 and attended Texas Christian University majoring in the Ranch Management program. He served as a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Deputy for several years, as well as ranched in the Kirkland/Skull Valley, and Cottonwood, Arizona area.
Cremation to follow with no scheduled services held.
Information provided by survivors.
