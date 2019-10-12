New chief executive of West Yavapai Guidance Clinic shares experience, goals

Four months ago, Tamara Player moved to the Prescott area from California to take over as chief executive of West Yavapai Guidance Clinic.

The 49-year-old mother of five came with 26 years of experience in behavioral health and a desire to run an agency in a welcoming community.

“Prescott specifically talks about being everybody’s hometown, and that’s what my husband and I were looking for,” she said.

Looking back, however, she marvels at the journey she has taken to get to this point.

“I kind of ended up in this field by accident,” Player said. “I went to school thinking I was going to be a neuropsychologist, but then got married and had babies.”

Deciding to get some work experience after devoting time as a mother, she found a job in a residential facility that cared for individuals with severe and persistent mental illnesses. It was there she discovered her true passion.

“Many of the people we worked with had been in state hospitals and institutions for years, so our program was helping them get out of the state institutions and back into the community,” she said. “We saw so many people developing skills and moving into their own apartments and independent living. It was so impactful in my life.”

After that, she spent many years working with children and families, providing intensive in-home services to at-risk youth.

“I had the opportunity through that to see both the good and the bad of our health care system and how our systems sometimes oppress people instead of helping them be their best selves,” she said.

That drove her to work on the state level in her home state of Maine to improve child-welfare policies.

She later became the chief operating officer for an organization in Maine that’s very similar to West Yavapai Guidance Clinic. When her five children were pretty much fully grown, she accepted another chief operating officer position in Colorado and then a chief executive officer position in California.

But staying in California long-term wasn’t ideal for her and her husband.

“We missed the smaller community feel,” she said.

Her former boss in Colorado happened to know West Yavapai Guidance Clinic’s CEO Larry Greene and knew he was retiring, so he informed her of the opportunity.

“I was fortunate that they offered me the position,” she said.

A VISION FOR THE FUTURE

Going into the position, Player was warned of the increasing challenges facing the organization and other health care providers in Arizona. Namely, the health care payer system is rapidly changing, and state funding for clinics like West Yavapai is dwindling.

“We really need to look at expanding and diversifying our revenue streams and how we can make that happen,” said West Yavapai Guidance Clinic’s Board of Directors President Danny Brown.

Fortunately, Player has some ideas.

“We have set a vision for the organization to really focus on wellness,” Player said.

Guiding that vision are the eight dimensions of wellness: Emotional; environment; financial; intellectual; occupational; physical; social; and spiritual.

“What it’s really saying is for people who come in through our door, it’s not just about treating your depression,” she said. “It’s also about finding meaningful employment or going back to school or seeing if you have a spiritual community that you’re connected with.”

Another priority is to improve same-day access at the clinic. As it stands, the clinic accepts walk-ins, but that doesn’t necessarily mean someone will get timely treatment. Player said they intend to streamline that process so no one has to sit for hours waiting to be seen.



Additionally, she wants there to be increased attention on trauma-informed care. In the past, someone seeking treatment has had to tell their story to multiple people at the clinic during processing, in essence reliving the trauma.

“We’re really wanting to move to people only having to tell their story once and we get them to the services that they need,” Player said.