Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 12
Weather  62.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Need2Know: Crane at Printpack in Prescott Valley part of plant renovation; no word on former Jack in the Box restaurant near Gurley, Mt. Vernon

Printpack, 6800 E. 2nd St. in Prescott Valley, has been using a tall, yellow crane, as seen standing here Oct. 2, 2019, on the plant’s west side, to remove and replace its rooftop HVAC units. (Doug Cook/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Doug Cook | dougout_dc
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 6:53 p.m.

Tall, yellow crane at Printpack replacing HVAC

If you’ve driven past the intersection of Highway 69 and Lake Valley Road, near the center of town in Prescott Valley this month, you might have noticed a rather tall, bright yellow, tripod-looking crane pointing to the sky.

And if you were curious, you might’ve turned south on Lake Valley Road, taken a right on East 2nd Street and followed it all the way to Printpack, Inc., directly on the street’s 6800 block.

To the west of the food packaging company’s soon-to-be 160,000- to 165,000-square-foot manufacturing plant stood the crane, supported by a massive 14-wheeler.

Printpack Plant Manager Lonnie McKinley, who has worked for the company for 34 years, confirmed this past week that the crane is removing and replacing all of the Heating/Ventilation/Air Conditioning (HVAC) systems on the roof of the plant.

OK, so nothing dramatic here, right? Well, it’s part of the expansion and renovation that the plant’s been undergoing for more than a year.

“We added 40,000 square feet to the west end of the building there, which is all new,” McKinley said. “The way they [contractors] put that thing [crane] together is a little bit different from some I’ve seen, too.”

Construction on the plant is nearly complete, though.

“We added a new mechanicals building in the back that handles our air supply and chill-water supply and everything to our equipment,” McKinley said. “We’ve added two new major pieces of equipment to the plant and, in the next couple of months, we’re installing all new robotics and automation systems to another department — new machinery in there as well.”

Printpack, which is headquartered in Atlanta, also gutted its front offices in Prescott Valley and added 5,000 square feet as part of the plant’s remodeling. A new section for employees includes a workout room and improved shower facilities, among other things, McKinley said.

“We invested close to $40 million [into the Prescott Valley plant],” he added. “We’re getting there. It’s been a headache, but the progress is there and the main piece of the machinery’s started up and going well. Now I’m after my sales folks to go grow the business.”

Printpack’s plant in Prescott Valley is one of 18 manufacturing sites that the company operates across the United States, although it’s one of the smaller ones. The PV plant was about 115,000 square feet before the expansion.

The plant in Prescott Valley prints and laminates films, foils and papers — “whatever the customer’s structure requires,” McKinley said.

“We’re mainly focused on fresh agricultural business,” he added. “So, we’re doing all the salad bags for like Dole Fresh Express.”

Printpack manufactures prepared fresh salad bags that you see in grocery stores and a whole new bag-cereal line for General Mills.

“So, we add zippers, we do things to the packaging to modify the atmosphere of the packaging,” McKinley said. “We have laser systems on our equipment that micro-perforates very small holes [into the bags] that allow for breathability of the film for better product shelf life.”

No progress at former Jack in the Box near Gurley, Mt. Vernon

The former Jack in the Box fast-food restaurant near the corner of Gurley

photo

The former Jack in the Box restaurant near the corner of Gurley Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue has been vacant for several years. A commercial real-estate firm still has it up for sale. (Doug Cook/Courier)

Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue in Prescott has been closed for several years now without any potential buyer.

Kalen Rickard of CBC Advisors Real Estate Services in the Phoenix area has a black, blue and white sign hanging from a white post in front of the restaurant, advertising that it remains for sale.

The building at 415 E. Gurley St. is much improved, complete with a fresh coat of tan paint and red trim all along the base of the roof.

Rickard was not immediately available for comment about the building’s status.

To submit items for the Courier’s Need2Know, email twieds@prescottaz.com; for legal advertisements, email ssialega@prescottaz.com.

