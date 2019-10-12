National Federation of Republican Women recognizes local club
Republican Women of Prescott (RWOP) won the national Diamond Award for Achievement and the Membership award for best use of technology during the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW) 40th Biennial Convention held last month in Indianapolis.
More than 400 awards were given to clubs that demonstrated excellence in several key areas.
Pat Lorenzen, president, accepted the awards on behalf of RWOP. The Diamond Award represents the hard work and countless hours of our many club members. It is awarded for excellence in all areas of judging criteria. RWOP also received the Membership Award for best use of technology, which is a combination of efforts by the communications and membership teams.
The NFRW Achievement Awards program is designed to enhance teamwork among members of each club, said NFRW Achievement Awards Chair Linda Smith of Kansas. Using the Achievement Awards worksheet as a guide for planning club activities produces a well-balanced club program. It establishes standards of performance for membership development, campaign activities, community relations, leadership development, programs and club functions.
“We are very pleased that one-third of our clubs, representing 40 states, earned an NFRW Achievement Award this biennium,” Smith said. “It is the culmination of two years of diligent planning and hard work on the part of these club members, and we are proud to honor their efforts.”
Information and photo provided by the Republican Women of Prescott.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- Fentanyl-based powder, pills seized in search; 2 Prescott men arrested
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Obituary: Dr. David Charles Duncan
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
- Motorcyclist crashes, dies on Highway 89A
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: