National Federation of Republican Women recognizes local club

Republican Women of Prescott (RWOP) won the national Diamond Award for Achievement and the Membership award for best use of technology during the National Federation of Republican Women (NFRW) 40th Biennial Convention held last month in Indianapolis.

More than 400 awards were given to clubs that demonstrated excellence in several key areas.



Pat Lorenzen, president, accepted the awards on behalf of RWOP. The Diamond Award represents the hard work and countless hours of our many club members. It is awarded for excellence in all areas of judging criteria. RWOP also received the Membership Award for best use of technology, which is a combination of efforts by the communications and membership teams.

The NFRW Achievement Awards program is designed to enhance teamwork among members of each club, said NFRW Achievement Awards Chair Linda Smith of Kansas. Using the Achievement Awards worksheet as a guide for planning club activities produces a well-balanced club program. It establishes standards of performance for membership development, campaign activities, community relations, leadership development, programs and club functions.

“We are very pleased that one-third of our clubs, representing 40 states, earned an NFRW Achievement Award this biennium,” Smith said. “It is the culmination of two years of diligent planning and hard work on the part of these club members, and we are proud to honor their efforts.”

Information and photo provided by the Republican Women of Prescott.