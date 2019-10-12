OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 12
Weather  38.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Local Sports in Brief: ‘Enduro #3 – Prescott’ coming to Prescott National Forest Oct. 13
Local Sports in Brief

(Debbie Maneely/Courtesy)

(Debbie Maneely/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Courier Sports | couriersports
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 1:08 a.m.

The Mountain Bike Association of Arizona will be hosting “Enduro #3 – Prescott” on Oct. 13. The event will be staged at the Thumb Butte Recreation Area and White Rock Trail Head. With an estimated 250 participants and 100 spectators, parking will be limited. Those looking for general recreation opportunities should look to other recreation areas and trails for the weekend of Oct. 12-13.

Document

‘Enduro #3 – Prescott’ trail map

Download .PDF

Areas that will be impacted by the event include Sierra Prieta overlook, White Rock Trail Head, Thumb Butte Road and Thumb Butte Day Use Area; Trails 366, 326, 327, 333, and 737. In the interest of safety, trail users are being asked to avoid this area and respect all signage during the event. For more information on the event, please visit their website: mbaa.net/racing/prescott-enduro/. Trail users and visitors of the Prescott National Forest can also obtain information on alternate trail opportunities via the following:

Prescott NF Forest Website: fs.usda.gov/prescott/

Twitter: @PrescottNF

Facebook: facebook.com/PrescottNF/

Bradshaw Ranger District: (928) 443-8000

Chino Valley Ranger District: (928) 777-2200

Verde Ranger District: (928) 567-4121

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescribed burns planned for Bradshaw Ranger District underway
Fee Free Day at forest recreation areas Friday, Nov. 24
Local in Brief: Nighttime maintenance will restrict SR 69 in Prescott Valley
Lightning keeps Prescott forest fire crews busy
Fees waived for National Get Outdoors Day on Saturday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries