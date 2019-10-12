Local Sports in Brief: ‘Enduro #3 – Prescott’ coming to Prescott National Forest Oct. 13

The Mountain Bike Association of Arizona will be hosting “Enduro #3 – Prescott” on Oct. 13. The event will be staged at the Thumb Butte Recreation Area and White Rock Trail Head. With an estimated 250 participants and 100 spectators, parking will be limited. Those looking for general recreation opportunities should look to other recreation areas and trails for the weekend of Oct. 12-13.

Areas that will be impacted by the event include Sierra Prieta overlook, White Rock Trail Head, Thumb Butte Road and Thumb Butte Day Use Area; Trails 366, 326, 327, 333, and 737. In the interest of safety, trail users are being asked to avoid this area and respect all signage during the event. For more information on the event, please visit their website: mbaa.net/racing/prescott-enduro/. Trail users and visitors of the Prescott National Forest can also obtain information on alternate trail opportunities via the following:

Prescott NF Forest Website: fs.usda.gov/prescott/

Twitter: @PrescottNF

Facebook: facebook.com/PrescottNF/

Bradshaw Ranger District: (928) 443-8000

Chino Valley Ranger District: (928) 777-2200

Verde Ranger District: (928) 567-4121