Local Sports in Brief: ‘Enduro #3 – Prescott’ coming to Prescott National Forest Oct. 13
Local Sports in Brief
The Mountain Bike Association of Arizona will be hosting “Enduro #3 – Prescott” on Oct. 13. The event will be staged at the Thumb Butte Recreation Area and White Rock Trail Head. With an estimated 250 participants and 100 spectators, parking will be limited. Those looking for general recreation opportunities should look to other recreation areas and trails for the weekend of Oct. 12-13.
Areas that will be impacted by the event include Sierra Prieta overlook, White Rock Trail Head, Thumb Butte Road and Thumb Butte Day Use Area; Trails 366, 326, 327, 333, and 737. In the interest of safety, trail users are being asked to avoid this area and respect all signage during the event. For more information on the event, please visit their website: mbaa.net/racing/prescott-enduro/. Trail users and visitors of the Prescott National Forest can also obtain information on alternate trail opportunities via the following:
Prescott NF Forest Website: fs.usda.gov/prescott/
Twitter: @PrescottNF
Facebook: facebook.com/PrescottNF/
Bradshaw Ranger District: (928) 443-8000
Chino Valley Ranger District: (928) 777-2200
Verde Ranger District: (928) 567-4121
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Fentanyl-based powder, pills seized in search; 2 Prescott men arrested
- Obituary: Dr. David Charles Duncan
- Young child hospitalized after testing positive for methamphetamine
- Police: Missing Prescott man found
- Pilot killed in B-17 crash lived in Lake Havasu City
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: