Business in Brief: Free shred-a-thon in Chino Valley Nov. 8

MOD Pizza works to champion inclusivity

MOD Pizza, which has a new restaurant in Prescott Valley, in late September announced a nationwide partnership with Best Buddies International, the world’s leading organization dedicated to providing inclusive opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

Through this partnership, MOD will focus on raising awareness for inclusive hiring practices, along with money to support the Best Buddies Jobs Program.

MOD will commit a minimum of $50,000 to Best Buddies to support the organization’s mission of inclusion; most notably the Best Buddies Jobs program, which focuses on helping people with IDD find competitive, integrated employment opportunities within their communities.

In turn, Best Buddies will provide development and training tools designed to support MOD store managers with hiring and developing individuals with IDD. Today, MOD has approximately 300 supported employees with IDD across its 455-plus locations in the U.S. and U.K.

“At MOD, we often say ‘talent is everywhere, but opportunity is not,’” said Ally Svenson, co-founder and chief purpose officer for MOD. “And when we learned that 81% of adults with disabilities do not have paying jobs in their communities, we knew the platform of MOD could be used to address this social issue.

“Great partners make us better, and Best Buddies brings incredible programs to help us be a great employer for our Squad members with IDD. Our ultimate goal is to positively impact our employees and through them, the communities we serve – creating a more inclusive place for all, and hopefully an example for other companies to follow.”

Information provided by MOD Pizza.

Free shred-a-thon in Chino Valley Nov. 8

Every 2 seconds, someone’s identity is stolen. Despite how common this crime has become, there are ways you can protect yourself.

The Town of Chino Valley and the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) Arizona in Yavapai County are playing host to a free shred-a-thon from 9 a.m. to noon (or until the shred truck reaches capacity) Friday, Nov. 8, at the Chino Valley Aquatic Center, 1615 N. Road 1 East.

Help protect yourself from identity theft by shredding your confidential, unneeded documents for free. AARP Arizona covers the cost of the shredding service as a courtesy.

You can bring as many as four medium-sized banker boxes of unwanted documents for on-site shredding. Everyone is welcome. Membership and/or registration isn’t required.

Information provided by AARP Arizona. For more information, visit aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.

Prescott Coffee Co. to franchise nationally

The Coffee Peddlers, a locally-owned, small-batch coffee roasting company, is spreading its brand nationwide.

Franchise opportunities have been launched in 37 states to help bring coffee to a more local level while helping to turn disabled veterans into entrepreneurs.

“We are very proud to continue to support the men and women who have served our nation,” Lawrence Curell, president and CEO of The Coffee Peddlers, stated in an Oct. 8 news release. “I am very optimistic about our future in franchising and providing the opportunity for others to own their own business using a proven business model.”

Having spent months developing and refining the proprietary mobile coffee bikes to be able to franchise them, the concept has been in operation in a few test markets and has done well, grabbing attention and selling franchises.

The mobile coffee bikes are fully self-contained and operate the equipment via an eco-friendly portable power station.

The coffee bikes have an onboard water supply, sink and LED lights, and come complete with the equipment needed to start selling coffee and espresso drinks from day one — truly a turnkey business that is affordable.

“Our goal is to continue to franchise the mobile coffee bikes nationally with a focus on low-cost entry points, allowing the profit to stay in the franchisee’s pocket,” Curell said. “We are also building out our own coffee roasting facility and a commercial commissary to better support our franchisees well into the future by bringing them the freshest small batch coffee available.”

You will be able to find The Coffee Peddlers mobile coffee bikes at local and special events.

They will be brewing and selling their proprietary blend of coffee, aptly named “Trade Secret,” mainly at weekend special events. However, there are plans to open for a couple of hours daily in the Prescott Regional Airport industrial park to serve the folks that work and live in the area weekday mornings from 7:30 to 9:30.

About The Coffee Peddlers LLC — A disabled, veteran-owned small business that roasts small-batch coffee and gives it a private label, The Coffee Peddlers has grown quickly and is gaining national attention with its coffee-bike concept.

Coffee Peddlers keeps its home in the Prescott airpark. Its owners believe in keeping local jobs and chose to keep their franchise headquarters in Prescott.

For more information, send a letter to Lawrence Curell, president & CEO, The Coffee Peddlers, LLC, 6750 Intercal Way Suite A, Prescott, AZ 86301, call 928-445-8363 or send an email to info@thecoffeepeddlers.com.

Information provided by Prescott Coffee Company.

New Calif. law bans most circus animals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a law banning most animals from circuses.

The law exempts rodeos and does not apply to domesticated dogs, cats and horses. California is now the third state to enact such a ban, joining New Jersey and Hawaii.

Circuses have been declining in popularity. The most well-known act, the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus, closed in 2017 after 146 years of performances.

At least 18 circuses don’t use animals at all, including Cirque du Soleil.

Democratic state Sen. Ben Hueso, who authored the bill, said animals in circuses endure cruel training and near constant environment. The southwest California Legislative Council opposed the bill, saying it would prevent people from experiencing “the thrill of a circus performance featuring beautiful, well cared for animals.”

Construction job boom driven by oil, gas

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A surge in construction jobs continues in New Mexico thanks in large part to the oil and gas boom in the southeastern corner of the state.

A new report by the Associated General Contractors of America found that New Mexico added 4,300 construction jobs in a one-year period starting in August 2018 to reach 51,100 construction jobs, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.

The group’s analysis of U.S. Department of Labor statistics found that top construction job-growth states all have strong mining/petroleum sectors.

North Dakota had the top year-over-year percentage job growth in August followed by Nevada, Arizona, New Mexico, Wyoming and Alaska.

Nearly all the job growth in New Mexico is in support of the oil and gas boom in Lea and Eddy counties and their hub cities, Hobbs and Carlsbad.

Carlsbad has built 962 single-family homes since 2012 in a city with a population of about 29,000. Another 3,317 homes are planned. Apartment complexes also have been built, with a combined 823 units constructed and another 2,913 planned, according to City of Carlsbad statistics.

“We’re getting homes in the hundreds,” said John Waters, executive director of Carlsbad Department of Development, a nonprofit economic development organization. “We need homes in the thousands. Apartment complexes have 100-people waiting lists on all of them.”