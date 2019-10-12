OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Oct. 12
Weather  72.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
Lynx Creek, Victorian Estates, Diamond Valley and now StoneRidge

A black bear looks over a block wall in the StoneRidge subdivision of Prescott Valley, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. (Houston Spaulding/Courtesy)

A black bear looks over a block wall in the StoneRidge subdivision of Prescott Valley, Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. (Houston Spaulding/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 12:24 p.m.

Updated as of Saturday, October 12, 2019 1:09 PM

A juvenile black bear has been making the rounds of Victorian Estates, Diamond Valley, and now the StoneRidge subdivision.

Prescott Valley Animal Control Supervisor Tim Yogerst has a message: Don’t feed the bears. In fact, don’t leave your trash unsecured or pet food out.

“This juvenile is looking for its area. If we make it hard for it, it won’t stay around,” Yogerst said.

The most recent sighting of the bear was Wednesday, Oct. 9, in the StoneRidge subdivision. It was seen and photographed going through yards, fields, and peeking over block walls.

StoneRidge resident Lester Dixon shared with the Prescott News Network some photos taken by Houston Spaulding, who gave permission to publish them, of a black bear seen roaming in the StoneRidge area of Prescott Valley. Dixon said that the photos were taken on Oct. 9 at about 4 p.m. He said that there were numerous sightings of the bear during the past week.

Dixon noted that black bears are not usually aggressive unless threatened or surprised, and he hopes that the bear is just passing through. “If not,” he said, “I hope our Animal Control experts will be able to capture and relocate the bear.”

Yogerst said bears typically go into hibernation in late October and early November. “They’re looking to gain weight … (often) as much as 3 to 4 pounds a day” to get ready for their winter nap.

The bear, which is frequenting the Lynx Creek area, was first seen in the subdivisions at the beginning of September, he said. It has also been sighted near Fain Park early in the morning, and then went back through Victorian Estates to the Diamond Valley area.

“Game and Fish has set up a trap, trying to relocate it,” Yogerst said, adding that having been unsuccessful, “they’re re-evaluating, trying to figure out its habits.”

Officials with Game and Fish were unavailable for comment.

Animal Control Officer Mike Runyan said the bear is looking for food. "Don't leave your trash cans out."

To also deter the bear and for safety, Yogerst said, do not let pets run loose.

“We warn of bobcats, mountain lions and coyotes, and now we have a bear,” he said, adding that some people do not believe him. “We have photos!”

THEY CAN COME BACK

Yogerst added that Game and Fish wants to relocate it; however, they can come back.

“The last one they took to the Kingman area – over 130 miles away,” he said. “It made its way back in 12 days. Their inner compass is amazing.”

photo

Reader Lester Dixon shared with us some photos taken by Houston Spaulding of a bear seen roaming in the StoneRidge area of Prescott Valley. Dixon said that the photos were taken on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at about 4 p.m. (Houston Spaulding/Courtesy)

The Arizona Game and Fish Department offers some advice if you encounter a bear in your neighborhood.

"First, never approach a wild bear. Black bears usually avoid people, but if they start to associate people with food they may become aggressive. If a bear is in your yard or neighborhood, immediately contact the Game and Fish office in your area. Depending on what the bear is doing, department personnel may respond if it remains in the area. Deter the bear by making loud noises, such as yelling, whistling or banging pans."

For more information, visit www.azgfd.com/wildlife/livingwith/bears/.

To reach Game and Fish, call 928-692-7700, which is the Region III Kingman phone number. The main number in Phoenix is 602-942-3000. If you’re calling after regular business hours, dial local law enforcement and ask for Animal Control.

Community Editor Steven Witucki contributed to this article.

Click HERE to read the initial story about the bear.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
Local woman is among few to see rare black mountain lion
Bear sightings register huge increase
UPDATE: Bear eludes officers in Prescott subdivision, remains at large
No bear reports on Thursday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries