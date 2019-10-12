OFFERS
Arizona HOA to build wall to block elementary students

An Arizona homeowners association says it's building a wall that would block elementary school students from a school entrance and force them to walk an extra mile. (Photo illustration/Courier stock photos)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 12, 2019 1:25 p.m.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — An Arizona homeowners association says it's building a wall that would block elementary school students from a school entrance and force them to walk an extra mile.

The Rancho El Mirage Homeowners Association in Surprise, Arizona, voted Tuesday to erect a wall to cut off access to the back gate to Surprise Elementary School. The group says parents have been using the street leading to the back gate as a drop-off and pick-up area, snarling traffic and blocking driveways.

Parents and district officials say the wall would add around 45 minutes and a mile for children. Currently, it takes students around 10 minutes to get to the campus.

Dysart School District spokeswoman Renee Ryon says school officials are worried the extra mile will force students to walk along busy streets.

