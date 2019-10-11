OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 11
Weather  57.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Yavapai College Music: Bernstein and Beyond, Oct. 13

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 11, 2019 3:54 p.m.

Updated as of Friday, October 11, 2019 4:14 PM

The Yavapai College Concert Band, Symphonic Band, and Symphony Orchestra begin the new school year with a stirring tribute to a modern musical genius, Leonard Bernstein at Yavapai Performing Arts Center, 1100 E Sheldon St. in Prescott from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Come hear how one man helped change the musical landscape of an entire generation with this exciting evening of music with selections from his most beloved works, we honor 100 years of his life and music. The performance will include standouts from one of the century’s most important composers as well as other influential works, including the Overture to “Candide” as well as multiple selections from everyone’s favorite musical, the quintessential “West Side Story.”

Tickets are $10 for all ages. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ycpac.com.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Yavapai College Performing Arts Center

