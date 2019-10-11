Yavapai College Music: Bernstein and Beyond, Oct. 13
Updated as of Friday, October 11, 2019 4:14 PM
The Yavapai College Concert Band, Symphonic Band, and Symphony Orchestra begin the new school year with a stirring tribute to a modern musical genius, Leonard Bernstein at Yavapai Performing Arts Center, 1100 E Sheldon St. in Prescott from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.
Come hear how one man helped change the musical landscape of an entire generation with this exciting evening of music with selections from his most beloved works, we honor 100 years of his life and music. The performance will include standouts from one of the century’s most important composers as well as other influential works, including the Overture to “Candide” as well as multiple selections from everyone’s favorite musical, the quintessential “West Side Story.”
Tickets are $10 for all ages. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit ycpac.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Fentanyl-based powder, pills seized in search; 2 Prescott men arrested
- Obituary: Dr. David Charles Duncan
- Young child hospitalized after testing positive for methamphetamine
- Police: Missing Prescott man found
- Pilot killed in B-17 crash lived in Lake Havasu City
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: