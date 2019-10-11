Photo: Tribute to Mario Andretti

An Indy car with a special wrap commemorating the 50th anniversary of Mario Andretti’s first Indy 500 win is seen outisde of Sun Valley Tires Friday, Oct. 11, along with an Indy car driving simulator and giveaways as a way for Sun Valley Tires owner Don Otto to say thank you to the community. The car, the simulators and giveaways will be at the Prescott Vette Sette Car Show at courthouse plaza Saturday, Oct. 12.