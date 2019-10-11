OFFERS
Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott, will have new Rabbi on Nov. 1
Kozlow will become Temple B’rith Shalom’s new spiritual leader

Rabbi Julie Kozlow is seen in this image. (Courtesy)

Rabbi Julie Kozlow is seen in this image. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: October 11, 2019 8:11 p.m.

Rabbi Kozlow received Rabbinic ordination from the Academy for Jewish Religion, Los Angeles, in 2007. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from American Jewish University in 2000 with a Bachelor’s degree in Judaic Studies. She has received two Master’s degrees in Rabbinic Studies.

Rabbi Kozlow comes to Prescott from Bnei Israel Congregation in Wilmington, NC, where she served for five years.

“Being a Rabbi and a grandmother are my two greatest joys in life,” Rabbi Kozlow said. “Being a Rabbi is a very sacred and holy endeavor for me, and I cannot wait to serve the beautiful quad cities Jewish community with all my heart,” she added.

“Temple B’rith Shalom is my next stop along the way — a new and exciting chapter, and, come Nov. 1, the congregation and I will begin it together.”

— Information provided by Temple B’rith Shalom

