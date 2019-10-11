OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 11
Weather  57.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Preview: Washington facing different challenge against Arizona
College Football

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate throws a pass in the second half of a game against Colorado Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Arizona won 35-30. (David Zalubowski/AP)

Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate throws a pass in the second half of a game against Colorado Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Boulder, Colo. Arizona won 35-30. (David Zalubowski/AP)

JOHN MARSHALL, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: October 11, 2019 4:06 p.m.

TUCSON — Washington was pushed around in its last game, a bruising 23-13 loss to big, powerful Stanford.

The Huskies face a different kind of challenge Saturday night in the desert. Arizona is not oversized nor bruising. The Wildcats like to spread it out, beat teams with quick-hitting plays and their cache of explosive play-producing skill players.

"That spread offense where they spread you out, there's creases and they're really good runners," Washington coach Chris Petersen said. "They've got three or four guys, and JJ Taylor is exceptional. He's a different-type back that you don't see a lot in terms of one cut and away he goes."

To bounce back from their second loss of the season, the Huskies (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) will not only need to keep track of Taylor, but Gary Brightwell, quarterback Khalil Tate and Darrius Smith.

Petersen singled out Taylor, but he's been dealing with an ankle injury and the other three average more yards per carry, topped by Smith's 7.4.

Tate also has thrown for 1,088 yards and nine touchdowns while completing 67.5% percent of his passes.

Arizona's offensive balance has allowed the Wildcats (4-1, 2-0) to move atop the Pac-12 South after a 35-30 win over Colorado last week.

The win in Boulder was Arizona's fourth straight since an opening loss to Hawaii and third in a row as an underdog. The Wildcats will play the underdog role again this week despite being at home.

The reason: Washington's defense.

The Huskies may have given up explosive plays in each of the past two weeks, a rarity for them, but they're still among the Pac-12's best on D.

"Their defense has been one of the best in this league for the last few years and they're also one of the top teams in the country every year in turnover margin," Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin said. "They don't give it away. Their defense is fast, big guys inside. They can run really well, but also pride themselves in taking the ball away from you. We have a big challenge this week."

A few more things to look for when Arizona hosts Washington on Saturday night:

BETTER EASON

Washington QB Jacob Eason has not been at his best in conference games. Through his first three Pac-12 matchups, Eason is completing 54.3% of his passes and averaging 149.3 yards passing. The numbers might not be so dramatic if Eason hadn't played so well in Washington's nonconference games, particularly the Huskies' win at BYU where he threw for 290 yards and three touchdowns in his first road start.

photo

Washington quarterback Jacob Eason is sacked by Stanford's Scooter Harrington, left, in the second half of a game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Stanford, Calif. (Ben Margot/AP)

Last week in the loss to Stanford, Eason was 16 of 36 for 231 yards, but after starting the game hot he struggled over the final three quarters.

FOURTH-QUARTER CATS

One reason for Arizona's winning streak has been its ability to close out games, something that had been missing in the past.

The Wildcats have outscored opponents 29-3 in the fourth quarter the past two games, including holding Colorado to three points in the final quarter despite playing at altitude.

"First of all, you've got to be in shape," Sumlin said. "We were playing at 5,000 feet and it didn't bother us. A lot of things happened in this game and these guys are confident in that fourth quarter because they know they're in really good physical condition and they trust each other."

WHERE'S SALVON?

Washington RB Salvon Ahmed had a career day against USC two weeks ago, then through a combination of circumstance and rotation of running backs, barely saw the ball against Stanford. Ahmed had just six carries for 28 yards versus Stanford a week after rushing for a career-best 157 yards against the Trojans. Part of the reason for Ahmed's absence was the strong running of Richard Newton, who averaged 6.4 yards per carry before leaving the game with a foot injury. The severity of Newton's injury is unclear but he's unlikely to play against Arizona, meaning Ahmed and Sean McGrew will likely carry the running load for the Huskies.

"That's how it goes. Like I said before, I like how we rotate our backs. I don't think we have one guy that needs to be in there the whole time," Petersen said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Washington beats Arizona 35-28 in overtime
College Football: Sun Devils use strong defense to stun No. 5 Huskies, 13-7
Pac-12 This Week: USC faces 3rd straight ranked foe taking on No. 9 Notre Dame
Preview: No. 19 Oregon at No. 24 Cal highlights Pac-12 week
College Football: Tate does it again, Arizona runs past No. 15 WSU, 58-37

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries