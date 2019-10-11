OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 11
Weather  57.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Preview Capsule: No. 18 Arizona State faces high-powered Washington State
College Football

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels passes against California in the first half of a game, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. (Ben Margot/AP)

Arizona State quarterback Jayden Daniels passes against California in the first half of a game, Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Berkeley, Calif. (Ben Margot/AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 11, 2019 4:13 p.m.

Washington State (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) at No. 18 Arizona State (5-1, 1-1), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (Pac-12 Network)

Line: Arizona State by 1 1/2.

Series record: Arizona State leads 17-5-2.

WHAT'S AT STAKE?

Arizona State is hoping to avoid the same fate it suffered after joining the AP Top 25 earlier this season. The Sun Devils moved into the rankings after beating Michigan State on the road, but lost the following week to Colorado. Washington State is looking for its first Pac-12 win after rolling through its nonconference schedule. The Cougars are coming off a bye week.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State's secondary vs. Washington State's passing game. The Sun Devils have some good athletes on the back end of their defense, but the Cougars put pressure on teams no matter how many quality players their opponent has. Washington State senior quarterback Anthony Gordon leads the nation with 2,146 passing yards, is second with 22 touchdowns and has spread it around to 11 different receivers. Arizona State will have safety Cam Phillips (dislocated elbow) back, but the Sun Devils will not doubt be tested by an offense that scores nearly 45 points per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Washington State: WR Easop Winston Jr. The senior is not only Gordon's favorite target with a team-leading 28 receptions, he's also Washington State's top TD receiving producer with eight, good for fourth nationally.

Arizona State: QB Jayden Daniels. The first freshman to start a Sun Devils' opener at QB has handled the spotlight well. Daniels has made good decisions and been productive through the air and with his legs, accounting for 1,422 yards and seven TDs.

FACTS & FIGURES

Arizona State has scored at least 10 points in 124 consecutive games, the FBS' longest active streak and second-longest in the modern era, behind Louisiana Tech's 125 games from 2008-18. ... Washington State is fourth in total offense at 546.8 per game. ... The Sun Devils have forced a turnover in 11 straight games. ... The Cougars lead the Pac-12 with seven fumble recoveries.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Pac-12 saw some key QB competitions heading into season
Apple Cup tops this week in the Pac-12
Preview Capsule: No. 24 Arizona State and Colorado open Pac-12 play
Gameday Glance: No. 18 Michigan State tries to pay back Arizona State
Pac-12 This Week: USC faces 3rd straight ranked foe taking on No. 9 Notre Dame

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries