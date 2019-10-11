Prescott Public Library’s Internet to Go program attempting to lessen the digital divide

Nearly 18% of Prescott residents have no internet connection in their homes, according to U.S. Census QuickFacts for 2018.

A new service offered by the Prescott Public Library aims to level the playing field a bit for those residents.

Now, along with the books and movies that library patrons can already check out, they can also take a Wi-Fi hotspot home with them through the library’s new Internet to Go program.

“As we continue to add online services, we want to provide an equity of access,” said Martha Baden, library manager of public services.

Through a $4,000 grant from Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, the library recently acquired 15 Wi-Fi hotspots that provide 24/7 access to the internet with unlimited data on a fast, safe network.

Library patrons can check out the units for three weeks at a time.

Baden noted that internet access is becoming more and more essential for everything from children’s homework to filling out online job applications to access to online accounts with Social Security.

“There are all of these vital things that we have to do (on the internet),” Baden said. “And we wanted to close the homework gap for kids who don’t have internet at home.”

Although the hotspots allow for unlimited access, they do have a filter that prohibits access to child pornography, Baden added.

The devices work similarly to the hotspots that are available through personal cellphones. Directions come with the library’s units to help people get started.

Sarah Willadsen, adult services librarian, said the response has been overwhelmingly positive among the library users who have already checked out the hotspots.

“People have been able to stream video on them and use our Kanopy (movie service),” Willadsen said. “So far it is going really well.”

She said she had heard from members of a local group who planned to check out one of the hotspots for an event at a venue that does not have internet service.

Baden said library staffers tested the effectiveness of the hotspots beforehand, and “We were pleasantly surprised.”

A news release from the library explains that the Wi-Fi hotspots are portable devices that provide internet access for up to 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices. “Hotspots rely on mobile broadband service from a cellular provider to provide 4G LTE coverage,” the news release added. Library patrons must call the library (928-777-1526), or visit the Ask a Librarian station at the library to check out the hotspots, Baden said, noting that electronic holds are not available for the devices.

Baden said Lead Librarian Adult Services Ruthie Hewitt wrote the grant application and was instrumental in getting the hotspot program off the ground.