OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 11
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Public Library’s Internet to Go program attempting to lessen the digital divide

Prescott Public Library Adult Services Librarian Sarah Willadsen shows the Wi-Fi hotspots that are now available for check-out at the library. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

Prescott Public Library Adult Services Librarian Sarah Willadsen shows the Wi-Fi hotspots that are now available for check-out at the library. (Cindy Barks/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: October 11, 2019 10:07 p.m.

Nearly 18% of Prescott residents have no internet connection in their homes, according to U.S. Census QuickFacts for 2018.

A new service offered by the Prescott Public Library aims to level the playing field a bit for those residents.

Now, along with the books and movies that library patrons can already check out, they can also take a Wi-Fi hotspot home with them through the library’s new Internet to Go program.

“As we continue to add online services, we want to provide an equity of access,” said Martha Baden, library manager of public services.

Through a $4,000 grant from Arizona State Library, Archives & Public Records, the library recently acquired 15 Wi-Fi hotspots that provide 24/7 access to the internet with unlimited data on a fast, safe network.

Library patrons can check out the units for three weeks at a time.

Baden noted that internet access is becoming more and more essential for everything from children’s homework to filling out online job applications to access to online accounts with Social Security.

“There are all of these vital things that we have to do (on the internet),” Baden said. “And we wanted to close the homework gap for kids who don’t have internet at home.”

Although the hotspots allow for unlimited access, they do have a filter that prohibits access to child pornography, Baden added.

The devices work similarly to the hotspots that are available through personal cellphones. Directions come with the library’s units to help people get started.

Sarah Willadsen, adult services librarian, said the response has been overwhelmingly positive among the library users who have already checked out the hotspots.

“People have been able to stream video on them and use our Kanopy (movie service),” Willadsen said. “So far it is going really well.”

She said she had heard from members of a local group who planned to check out one of the hotspots for an event at a venue that does not have internet service.

Baden said library staffers tested the effectiveness of the hotspots beforehand, and “We were pleasantly surprised.”

A news release from the library explains that the Wi-Fi hotspots are portable devices that provide internet access for up to 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices. “Hotspots rely on mobile broadband service from a cellular provider to provide 4G LTE coverage,” the news release added. Library patrons must call the library (928-777-1526), or visit the Ask a Librarian station at the library to check out the hotspots, Baden said, noting that electronic holds are not available for the devices.

Baden said Lead Librarian Adult Services Ruthie Hewitt wrote the grant application and was instrumental in getting the hotspot program off the ground.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prescott Library awarded grants for StoryWalk project and Wi-Fi hotspots
Prescott Public Library Internet and telephones are down
D-H library closed Tuesday for upgrades, training
Literary passions translate to national honors for local staffers
Local libraries make downloading eBooks easy

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries