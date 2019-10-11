OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 11
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott City Clerk announces December retirement; city begins nationwide search for replacement

At age 57, Maureen Scott is eligible for retirement, and she plans to move on to a new phase. (Courtesy)

At age 57, Maureen Scott is eligible for retirement, and she plans to move on to a new phase. (Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Cindy Barks | Cindy_Barks
Originally Published: October 11, 2019 9:58 p.m.

After more than a decade of working with municipal ordinances and City Council minutes, Prescott City Clerk Maureen Scott has decided to tap into her creative side.

Scott announced this past week that she would be retiring, effective Dec. 4, from the Prescott City Hall job she has held since July 2017.

Prior to taking on the Prescott job, Scott had worked for 11 years in the City Clerk’s office of the City of Goodyear, and before that in administration for the New Mexico State University system.

Now, at age 57, Scott is eligible for retirement, and she plans to move on to a new phase.

One of her motivations: A burgeoning interest in painting.

“I started painting a year-and-a-half ago, and I fell in love with it,” Scott said. “It made me think, ‘maybe I have a little creativity.’”

After starting with a brief painting session with a fellow employee, Scott took several classes in painting and drawing with Yavapai College Community Education and Mountain Artists Guild.

“It’s amazing when you take a class,” Scott said. “I kind of amaze myself in a way.”

Still, she says, “I need a lot of training.” In her retirement, Scott plans to continue to take painting classes. She also has started an Etsy account online and hopes to sell the art she produces.

Along with her artwork, Scott said she and her husband Joe Scott plan to continue their active travel schedule with trips to Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Seattle, Vancouver, and Colorado in the next year.

She also plans to volunteer with various local causes, including the Sharlot Hall Museum.

Although Scott stressed that she enjoyed her time in Prescott city government, Scott said she felt due for a change. “The people here have been phenomenal, “she said. “But I always felt like I needed to change careers every 10 years, and I’m going on 13 years.”

FINDING A REPLACEMENT

Meanwhile, Scott’s retirement announcement has set off a nationwide search by the city for a replacement.

As one of the three positions that the City Council hires and oversees (along with city manager and city attorney), the city clerk position involves overall management to the city clerk’s office and executive administrative services to the City Council.

In addition, the clerk oversees the council’s agenda management, city elections, and public-meeting notifications for council meetings, work sessions, and executive sessions.

A job description on the city’s website states that the position comes with an annual salary in the $88,000 to $120,000 range.

The job notice adds that the ideal candidate must have considerable knowledge of local government operations and thorough knowledge of automated records management systems.

“The selected candidate will be dedicated to transparency and demonstrate a strong customer service orientation,” the description adds.

Minimum qualifications include: Five years of increasingly responsible administrative experience, including background in records and agenda management and three years supervisory experience. A bachelor’s degree in public or business administration or related field is preferred. A Certified Municipal Clerk credential is required within 18 months of the hire date, and an Election Certification is required within one year of the hire date.

Applications are due by Oct. 25, and after that, a screening process would begin — typically done via Skype (teleconferencing), said City Human Resources Analyst Melissa Fousek.

After the screening process narrows down the field of applicants, Fousek said the city likely would begin face-to-face interviews.

Because the search is in the early stages, the details on the interviewing process are still being finalized. The HR department will work closely with the mayor to schedule the face-to-face interviews, Fousek said.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Goodyear City Clerk tapped to take on Prescott Clerk position
Prescott searches for new city clerk
Prescott Council sets interview with one city clerk finalist
Rusing files as Prescott City Council candidate
Prescott appoints DeLong city clerk

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries