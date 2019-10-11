Prescott City Clerk announces December retirement; city begins nationwide search for replacement

After more than a decade of working with municipal ordinances and City Council minutes, Prescott City Clerk Maureen Scott has decided to tap into her creative side.

Scott announced this past week that she would be retiring, effective Dec. 4, from the Prescott City Hall job she has held since July 2017.

Prior to taking on the Prescott job, Scott had worked for 11 years in the City Clerk’s office of the City of Goodyear, and before that in administration for the New Mexico State University system.

Now, at age 57, Scott is eligible for retirement, and she plans to move on to a new phase.

One of her motivations: A burgeoning interest in painting.

“I started painting a year-and-a-half ago, and I fell in love with it,” Scott said. “It made me think, ‘maybe I have a little creativity.’”

After starting with a brief painting session with a fellow employee, Scott took several classes in painting and drawing with Yavapai College Community Education and Mountain Artists Guild.

“It’s amazing when you take a class,” Scott said. “I kind of amaze myself in a way.”

Still, she says, “I need a lot of training.” In her retirement, Scott plans to continue to take painting classes. She also has started an Etsy account online and hopes to sell the art she produces.

Along with her artwork, Scott said she and her husband Joe Scott plan to continue their active travel schedule with trips to Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Seattle, Vancouver, and Colorado in the next year.

She also plans to volunteer with various local causes, including the Sharlot Hall Museum.

Although Scott stressed that she enjoyed her time in Prescott city government, Scott said she felt due for a change. “The people here have been phenomenal, “she said. “But I always felt like I needed to change careers every 10 years, and I’m going on 13 years.”

FINDING A REPLACEMENT

Meanwhile, Scott’s retirement announcement has set off a nationwide search by the city for a replacement.

As one of the three positions that the City Council hires and oversees (along with city manager and city attorney), the city clerk position involves overall management to the city clerk’s office and executive administrative services to the City Council.

In addition, the clerk oversees the council’s agenda management, city elections, and public-meeting notifications for council meetings, work sessions, and executive sessions.

A job description on the city’s website states that the position comes with an annual salary in the $88,000 to $120,000 range.

The job notice adds that the ideal candidate must have considerable knowledge of local government operations and thorough knowledge of automated records management systems.

“The selected candidate will be dedicated to transparency and demonstrate a strong customer service orientation,” the description adds.

Minimum qualifications include: Five years of increasingly responsible administrative experience, including background in records and agenda management and three years supervisory experience. A bachelor’s degree in public or business administration or related field is preferred. A Certified Municipal Clerk credential is required within 18 months of the hire date, and an Election Certification is required within one year of the hire date.

Applications are due by Oct. 25, and after that, a screening process would begin — typically done via Skype (teleconferencing), said City Human Resources Analyst Melissa Fousek.

After the screening process narrows down the field of applicants, Fousek said the city likely would begin face-to-face interviews.

Because the search is in the early stages, the details on the interviewing process are still being finalized. The HR department will work closely with the mayor to schedule the face-to-face interviews, Fousek said.