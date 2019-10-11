Listen to local talent, enjoy a cup of coffee at Coffeehouse Concert, Oct. 13

Come listen to local talent and enjoy a free cup of coffee at the Prescott Public Library at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

Coffeehouse Concerts showcase local and regional talent with an emphasis on original music. The series is hosted by local singer/songwriter Jo Berger and will feature a variety of acoustic, contemporary and traditional styles of music.

This month features Robby Roberson performing musical stories steeped in reality, imagination, happiness and sorrow. Lyrical narratives are supported by diverse instruments that together weave an organic urban style of alternative roots music.

This is a free event. Doors open at 2 p.m. and music begins at 2:30 p.m. Seats fill up fast, so please arrive early.

For more information, visit the Prescott Public Library Facebook page, call 928-777-1500, or visit prescottlibrary.info.

