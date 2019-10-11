Letter: Water policy
Editor:
RE: Prescott City Council DRAFT water policy changes
Recently I visited the city’s website to read the proposed new water policies, citizen questions, and the city’s responses. What struck me was the fact that no CONTEXT was provided.
What is/are the PROBLEM(S) the city is trying to address?
What is the JUSTIFICATION for each of the proposed water policy changes?
What is the IMPACT ANALYSIS for each proposed change on stakeholders, citizens, growth, quality of life, groundwater supplies, safe yield, etc.?
What are the FINANCIAL COSTS/BENEFITS of the proposed changes?
Adopting any water policy changes without considering these questions could conceivably result in unforeseen, and unwanted, consequences. The City Council needs to execute due diligence here and slow down the process.
My other concern relates to the fact that the city does not currently have a water management plan that assures our water future (the “vision”) and the achievement of safe yield by 2025 (a “goal”). A PLAN is a comprehensive, coherent, written document that contains the vision and the goals, measurable objectives, strategies, timelines, and monitoring procedures to achieve the vision.
Policies are derived from the plan. The purpose of policies is to execute the strategies outlined in the plan, and thus achieve the goals and vision of the plan.
Lacking a water management plan to inform policy, the city should put its proposed water policy changes on hold, and focus FIRST on developing a long-term plan (10+ years) that contains the items above. THEN, and only then, does it make sense to adopt policies that are needed to address the plan.
Nancy Christie
Prescott
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Fentanyl-based powder, pills seized in search; 2 Prescott men arrested
- Obituary: Dr. David Charles Duncan
- Young child hospitalized after testing positive for methamphetamine
- Police: Missing Prescott man found
- Pilot killed in B-17 crash lived in Lake Havasu City
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: