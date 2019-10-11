Letter: Fuel tax
Editor:
Kudos to Rep. Noel Campbell and Daily Courier Editorial Staff for promoting and supporting additional fuel tax revenues for Arizona roads and highway building and maintenance.
Money that is sorely needed for new roads, repair of existing, and to deal with increased population and transportation issues. Revenues should not be considered as new taxes, but as cost-of-living adjustments that have been neglected for almost 30 years, since 1991.
This neglect is obvious to all who travel on highway 69 from Prescott to I-17, both north and south on highway 89, and east and west on I-40 from Flagstaff. The majority of these highways need replacement and/or improvement.
The benefits of better roads will be many: improved safety for all, fewer accidents (injuries/fatalities), new business (job growth/wages), and better quality of life for residents. Less wear-and-tear on our vehicles is a bonus. Another positive is those who use the roads, including tourists and visitors, will pay their fair share.
My suggestion for Mr. Campbell and his Transportation Committee is that all motor vehicle fuel be included; gasoline, diesel, natural/propane gas and electric. I recognize this idea may be difficult to get buy-in from the Legislature and the Governor, but the positive future of our state is in the balance.
Dale Strickland
Prescott Valley
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Fentanyl-based powder, pills seized in search; 2 Prescott men arrested
- Obituary: Dr. David Charles Duncan
- Young child hospitalized after testing positive for methamphetamine
- Police: Missing Prescott man found
- Pilot killed in B-17 crash lived in Lake Havasu City
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: