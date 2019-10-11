OFFERS
Letter: Fuel tax

Originally Published: October 11, 2019 9:18 p.m.

Editor:

Kudos to Rep. Noel Campbell and Daily Courier Editorial Staff for promoting and supporting additional fuel tax revenues for Arizona roads and highway building and maintenance.

Money that is sorely needed for new roads, repair of existing, and to deal with increased population and transportation issues. Revenues should not be considered as new taxes, but as cost-of-living adjustments that have been neglected for almost 30 years, since 1991.

This neglect is obvious to all who travel on highway 69 from Prescott to I-17, both north and south on highway 89, and east and west on I-40 from Flagstaff. The majority of these highways need replacement and/or improvement.

The benefits of better roads will be many: improved safety for all, fewer accidents (injuries/fatalities), new business (job growth/wages), and better quality of life for residents. Less wear-and-tear on our vehicles is a bonus. Another positive is those who use the roads, including tourists and visitors, will pay their fair share.

My suggestion for Mr. Campbell and his Transportation Committee is that all motor vehicle fuel be included; gasoline, diesel, natural/propane gas and electric. I recognize this idea may be difficult to get buy-in from the Legislature and the Governor, but the positive future of our state is in the balance.

Dale Strickland

Prescott Valley

