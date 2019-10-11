Indy car on display today; will be at Vette Sette show Saturday

An Indy car with a special wrap, commemorating Mario Andrettis' 50th anniversary for his first Indy 500 win, is on display outside of Sun Valley Tires, 8337 E. Highway 69, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019.

The car is on display along with an Indy car driving simulator as a way for Sun Valley Tires owner Don Otto to say thank you to the community, he said.

After today, the car and the simulators will be at the Prescott Vette Sette Car Show at the courthouse plaza on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.