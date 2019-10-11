Hamilton: NBA players can be suspended for criticizing China

HOLLYWOOD — God bless America, and how’s everybody?

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stood by his coach who got the team penalized Sunday for swearing at an NFL referee over a bad call. It’s worse in the NBA. This season, it’s a two-point foul if you argue with a referee, an ejection if you curse a fan, and a suspension if you criticize China.

The NBA apologized to China after a Houston Rockets GM tweeted his support for the Hong Kong protestors. That’s a total abdication of Anglo-American values. The NBA is also apologizing in advance to North Korea, Iran, Iraq, and any other repressive regimes they could make money from.

Pope Francis convened a study group to determine whether he might change church law and end the requirement that Roman Catholic priests live a life of celibacy. It’s a little late for that isn’t it? In my opinion, I think it’s better if priests don’t get married, because the sex is so much better.

Pat Robertson declared that President Trump risks losing his mandate in heaven. Losing his mandate in Heaven? Does this mean that after a love life blessed with beauty queens and supermodels, if you sleep with just one porn star, God will lose his temper and fix you up with a man after you die?

Ronan Farrell’s new book Catch and Kill details how he nailed Harvey Weinstein for sexual misconduct and launched the Me, Too movement. It’s improved the product Hollywood puts out. Acting classes are overflowing with students now that no one is able to sleep their way to the top.

The White House Counsel wrote House Democrats Tuesday saying an impeachment inquiry without a House vote to impeach is invalid. The comedy continues. Joe Biden demanded that Trump be impeached for questioning the honesty of the Eastern European billionaire Hunter Biden.

The Public Religion Research Center did a survey on race relations that used a Group Affinity Scale to determine how white people relate to people of color. Only eighteen percent of whites in the poll said they have minority friends. There’s better race relations in porn than there is in the country.

A New York judge denied R Kelly’s request to be released on bail Tuesday but he gave it a nice try. He’s studying water conservation in jail. He told the judge that by peeing on his accusers last year instead of using the restroom, he saved the state of Illinois at least two thousand gallons of water.

USA Today quoted FBI statistics indicating that the nation’s full employment has lowered the crime rate. Over the weekend an armed robber at McDonald’s had to buy a cheeseburger before the clerk he was robbing could open the cash register. It’s called making the punishment fit the crime.

The White House task force on the homeless crisis in L.A. returned to D.C. to give the president its findings. The homeless aren’t nearly as insane as bureaucrats report them to be. The people at the airlines who offer you another ticket right after you survived a plane crash are the REAL psychos.

Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is the odds-on favorite to win the Nobel Peace Prize. She’s just relentless. A whale starved to death on the Thames River in London Wednesday and already Greta Thunberg has come out and blamed it on a rich, white man who gave it directions.

House Democrats are vowing to run for reelection in 2020 on their support for the Green New Deal. A group of them warned Monday the impending climate crisis will be the darkest and most frightening event in human history. And if you love Netflix documentaries, this one should be the best.