Good Grief: Owners of Charlie Brown song sue Dollywood

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 11, 2019 11:55 p.m.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The copyright owners of the “Charlie Brown Christmas” theme song have sued Dollywood in federal court for copyright infringement.

News outlets report the complaint says the East Tennessee theme park named for country star Dolly Parton has used the song without permission in live Christmas performances since 2007.

The lawsuit says Los Angeles-based Lee Mendelson Film Productions owns the copyright and is asking for $150,000 for every time the song has been used.

According to the suit, “Christmas Time is Here” was written by Lee Mendelson and Vince Guaraldi for the 1965 television special “A Charlie Brown Christmas.”

Dollywood said it is aware of the lawsuit but declined to comment on pending litigation.

Vince Guaraldi Trio - Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal) by VinceGuaraldiVEVO

