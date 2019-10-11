Finding hope: Homeless ladies gain skills to change their lives

At the lowest ebb of her life, Jennifer Bennett wondered whether she might ever find firm ground again.

After three months in jail on a driving while under the influence charge, Bennett found herself without a job or a home.

“Feeling overwhelmed, discovered and kind of hopeless, I continued down the same path, until I realized that wasn’t going to get me anywhere,” said the 50-something divorced mother of four children.

Three months ago, she decided it was time to reach out for help. Her expectations were few — she was willing to settle for a bed and a hot meal.

Bennett found something far better: Hope.

At the lowest ebb of her life, Jan Malichuk found herself homeless in Hawaii.

The feisty, independent grandmother loathe to ask anyone for anything headed to Arizona — ashamed and forlorn that she was now backtracking rather than moving forward into her twilight years.

For a year, Malichuk’s life slowly unraveled; jobs came and went pushing her to move from place to place. At her wit’s end, Malichuk found herself in Prescott — a place where seven earlier she found solace in the kindness of strangers.

Like Bennett, Malichuk knew it was time to swallow her pride. She dialed for help.

Two weeks later, Malichuk, too, is basking in what for so long seemed beyond elusive: Hope.

A PLACE OF HOPE

These two women intersected at Prescott Area Shelter Services, a 90-day emergency shelter program for women and children in downtown Prescott with extensions possible for those making progress on their goals.

Malichuk was aware of the 19-bed shelter from a short stay back in 2012. At that time, Malichuk was on the verge of retirement when her she lost a job in the Phoenix valley. PASS enabled her to jumpstart her life again. She never expected she would find herself here again.

She said she is beyond grateful to find it remains a place of solace for those who for whatever reason have lost their way.

“I can breathe, and I’m at peace again,” Malichuk said.

To Malichuk and Bennett, and some 2,400 other women and children over the course of the last 12 years, PASS is more than a place to sleep.

Open house Prescott Area Shelter Services will host its fourth annual open house on Wednesday, Oct. 16 at its home at 336 N. Rush Street. The open house will go from 1 p.m. to 4 p .m. and guests will have a chance to see the expansion plans in the rear of the now 19-bed dormitory style shelter to accommodate up to eight women with teen sons who are 12 and older. Staff, board members and volunteers will be available for tours and to answer questions. For more information about the shelter services or how to volunteer, call 928-778-5933.

Staff and clients alike describe it as a home where women challenged with homelessness and poverty find resources to help them attain employment, physical and mental health care, affordable housing and other needed social service assistance. Shelter staff and volunteers strive to motivate and empower individual clients to take charge of their lives again.

Since the shelter opened its doors in a single-family home on North Rush Street in 2007, the shelter has provided some 50,000 bed nights with other transitional services — the shelter offers matching funds to money the women save toward their future residence. The transition rate from homelessness into permanent housing is at 88 percent, staff said.

EXPANDING THE HOPE

Malichuk said she is delighted to find the program is now in an expansion mode.

Thanks to generous donors, the shelter that opened its doors on North Rush Street in 2007 is adding a second-story onto what is now a separate community room on the back property, said Shelter Executive Director Carmen Frederic. The work is expected to begin soon and be completed by year’s end. The $73,000 addition will enable the shelter to now accommodate up to eight mothers with adolescent sons aged 12 and older.

In addition, the shelter now is leasing two transitional living homes in Chino Valley — one houses four single women at a rent of $400 a month and one houses three families for a $500 a month rent. Come next summer, the anonymous donor that provided the houses may have another to offer as the other two provided in August filled within a month, said PASS Director of Programs Katee Norris.

ROOTED IN HOPE

As PASS prepares for another annual community open house, Bennett said she wants people to be aware how much their support means to those who need it the most.

“This is NOT just a bed and roof over a person’s head. They go above and beyond to help you succeed,” Bennett said.

Since she was given a referral from the West Yavapai Guidance Clinic to the shelter, Bennett said her life has done a complete turnaround.

She is employed and reconnected with her children. She is committed to caring for her health and saving money so she can move into her own home.

“I came here with the clothes on my back and a small plastic bag. I now have absolutely everything I need, and I am so incredibly grateful,” Bennett said.

PASS has “taken me from hopeless to incredibly hopeful,” Bennett concluded.