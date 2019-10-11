Don't miss the musical 'We Will Rock You,' Oct. 14
The musical We Will Rock You will be performing at Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 North Main Street in Prescott Valley at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14.
We Will Rock You is a fun and quirky musical that features over 24 of Queen’s Greatest Hits. Come and see Galileo and Scaramouche, join the Bohemians on a quest to save rock n’ roll in a world where there are no musical instruments and rock n’ roll has died. They will fight for freedom, individuality and the rebirth of rock n roll.
Click here to purchase tickets. For more information, visit findlaytoyotacenter.com.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Fentanyl-based powder, pills seized in search; 2 Prescott men arrested
- Obituary: Dr. David Charles Duncan
- Young child hospitalized after testing positive for methamphetamine
- Police: Missing Prescott man found
- Pilot killed in B-17 crash lived in Lake Havasu City
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: