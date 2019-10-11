OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 11
Weather  42.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Dear Annie: Don’t put your feet up

mugshot photo
By Annie Lane
Originally Published: October 11, 2019 7:35 p.m.

Dear Annie: Every day, I see kids in the front passenger seat with their feet on the dashboard.

This is incredibly dangerous. In a low-impact crash that does not signal air bag deployment, this body position has moved the seat belt, assuming it’s being used, off the waist and onto the abdomen, and near the throat. Worse, though, is the knees are in completely the wrong orientation to flex and move with the force of the crash.

Air bags deploy beginning with moderate crashes, defined as hitting a parked car at about 20 mph. In other words, almost every crash deploys the air bags. An air bag deploying directly under the feet can lead to devastating, life-altering injuries to the feet, ankles, knees, hip and tendons.

An air bag system must detect a crash of enough force and then fully deploy the air bags in less than 80 milliseconds, which is less than one-tenth of one second. The fundamental point is for the head and torso to contact a fully deployed air bag (now an air pillow). Contact with the surface of an air bag that is still expanding at great speed results in facial injuries, as well as possible upper torso injuries.

In fact, on impact, the air bag is already deflating. This is why air bags are in no way an excuse to not wear seat belts, which slow your body’s forward motion until the air bag is fully inflated. — Concerned Driver

Dear Concerned Driver: Not only is putting your feet on the dashboard incredibly dangerous, as your letter points out, it’s also unattractive and bad manners. It is on the same level of rudeness with putting your feet on the table. Yuck.

Dear Annie: Your advice to the woman whose sister did not want to quit smoking won’t work. Quietly looking into alternatives to quit smoking is like giving diets to an overweight friend. You lose the weight when YOU decide to, and you quit the smokes the same way.

As a formerly overweight smoker who lost the weight eight years ago, and quit smoking 25 years ago, I knew I needed to do these things long before I actually did them.

The sister doesn’t need reminders to quit, information on how or scolding. She knows she should quit. All her sister can really do is ask her not to smoke in her presence.

This is one of those journeys each person starts on their own. The time for support is after the journey begins. Good luck to them both! — Former Smoker

Dear Former Smoker: I am printing your letter for its personal experience and great points. With any addiction, the addict has to want to stop on their own. Once they make that commitment, you can offer a ton of support.

Dear Annie: This is regarding the letters about getting teenagers to brush their teeth. I’ve found that peer pressure is just about all that works with teens. If possible, enlist another teen to let them know how bad their breath smells when they don’t brush — or how unpopular they will be romantically with bad breath and rotten teeth. These kids are using not brushing as a way to maintain control. They want to watch the adults in their lives dance. The only thing that will work with them is if their friends step in with an “EWW!” Been there. — Savvy Grandma

Dear Savvy Grandma: You are probably correct that peer pressure will be the most effective way to get these teens to brush their teeth. Thanks for writing.

“Ask Me Anything: A Year of Advice From Dear Annie” is out now! Annie Lane’s debut book — featuring favorite columns on love, friendship, family and etiquette — is available as a paperback and e-book. Visit http://www.creatorspublishing.com for more information. Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Annie: Forced to quit?
Dear Annie: Molar Mayhem with teenagers
Dear Annie: Seductive pictures for other men
Dear Annie: Singed by sister’s cigarettes
Dear Annie: Concerns over smoking around a baby

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries