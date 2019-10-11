OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 11
Weather  52.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Concussion PSA compares youth football dangers to smoking
Youth Football

In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, Ann McKee, director Boston University's center for research into the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, addresses an audience on the school's campus about the study of NFL football player Aaron Hernandez's brain, projected on a screen behind in Boston. According to a new public service announcement, signing a pre-teen child up for tackle football is like teaching him to smoke. The ad from the Concussion Legacy Foundation encourages parents to choose flag football for children younger than 14. (Steven Senne/AP, file)

In this Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 file photo, Ann McKee, director Boston University's center for research into the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, addresses an audience on the school's campus about the study of NFL football player Aaron Hernandez's brain, projected on a screen behind in Boston. According to a new public service announcement, signing a pre-teen child up for tackle football is like teaching him to smoke. The ad from the Concussion Legacy Foundation encourages parents to choose flag football for children younger than 14. (Steven Senne/AP, file)

JIMMY GOLEN, AP Sports Writer
Originally Published: October 11, 2019 6 a.m.

BOSTON — Everybody seems to be having fun when the kids in a new public service announcement are just playing football, until one boy is thrown to the ground and the background music turns ominous.

Then, the coach starts handing out cigarettes.

"Tackle football is like smoking," a youthful voice-over says as a smiling, motherly type lights a cigarette for one of the pre-teen players. "The younger I start, the longer I'm exposed to danger."

"Tackle Can Wait " is part of a campaign by the Concussion Legacy Foundation to steer children under 14 years old into flag football and away from the contact version of the sport. The organization says children who start playing tackle football at the age of 5 have 10 times the risk of developing the degenerative brain disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy compared to those who wait until they are 14.

"Tackle football is really a man's game, and it's incredibly dangerous to the developing brain," CLF co-founder Chris Nowinski says in a video accompanying the ad .

"We now have the data that show that playing youth tackle football and developing CTE is correlated in a very similar way to smoking, and developing lung cancer," Nowinski said. "We're trying to help parents visualize that those two things are equally bad: Letting your kid smoke and letting your kid play tackle football are both bad ideas."

Some states, including California, New York and Illinois, have discussed banning tackle football for children under 12. Until then, the PSA hopes to let parents know about the risks.

According to the foundation, the ad released Thursday cost $126,095 to produce. Many of the services were donated by those who have been affected by CTE, the degenerative brain disease that has been connected to repetitive blows to the head in contact sports like football and boxing.

The spot's creator is Angela Campigotto-Harrison, whose father, Joe Campigotto, played college football and developed stage 4 CTE even though he was never diagnosed with a concussion. Director Rebecca Carpenter, whose father played 10 years in the NFL and spent three more decades as a coach , worked for scale; Lew Carpenter was also diagnosed with advanced CTE.

Look closely, and you may notice that the referee in the PSA is former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Chris Borland, who retired from the NFL at the age of 24 after one season — and two diagnosed concussions.

"Waiting to play until later is better for the health of young athletes and obviously better for their brains," Borland said in a separate video . "We don't need to use young kids as guinea pigs. We can retool the game where they can still glean the benefits, enjoy themselves, get exercise and delay tackle football until junior high or high school."

The PSA, which will be released for TV, digital and social media, carries a note that the smoking shown on screen is simulated.

The behind the scenes video notes that the football was also safe.

"During filming, no players were allowed to tackle," the disclaimer says. "A stunt coordinator oversaw the production as two certified teenage stunt actors simulated tackling."

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Doctor: Aaron Hernandez’s brain was severely damaged by disease
Column: CTE research forces parents to think twice about football
Report: Brain disease 'CTE' seen in most football players
Editorial: Movie shines light on NFL's head injuries
Editorial: Movie shines light on the NFL, head injuries

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries