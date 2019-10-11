OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 11
Weather  67.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Come explore Prescott’s Haunted History, Oct. 13.

Come explore Prescott's Haunted History at the Prescott Valley Public Library on Sunday, Oct. 13.(Prescott Valley Public Library)

Come explore Prescott's Haunted History at the Prescott Valley Public Library on Sunday, Oct. 13.(Prescott Valley Public Library)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 11, 2019 10:26 a.m.

Come explore Prescott's Haunted History at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 3rd floor crystal room from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

This presentation will be conducted by Darlene Wilson and Parker Anderson who will describe the following topics:

  • Palace Saloon – attacks on some of the Palace employees and other activities that have occurred to this day.
  • Hotel Vendome – Abbey and her cat Noble, the ghost cowboy and many other haunted experiences.
  • Hassayampa Inn – Faith and her death at the Inn, the night watchman, little Chinese boy and several others.
  • ‘Tis Art Gallery – the oldest building in Prescott. Who are the Knights of Pythias members and a whom might the cowboy be?
  • Hangings at Courthouse Plaza.
  • Discussion of orbs, apparitions and what keeps spirits hanging around.
  • Tunnels – finally find out if there are tunnels or not.
  • Was there a Chinatown and a red light district?

This event is free. No registration is required, but space is limited.

For more information visit the Prescott Valley Facebook page or call 928-759-3040.

Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.

Prescott Valley Public Library

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Calendar of Events: June 13-19
Calendar of Events: May 20-22
Calendar of Events: June 10-17
Calendar of Events: June 17-21, 2019

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries