Come explore Prescott’s Haunted History, Oct. 13.
Originally Published: October 11, 2019 10:26 a.m.
Come explore Prescott's Haunted History at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 3rd floor crystal room from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.
This presentation will be conducted by Darlene Wilson and Parker Anderson who will describe the following topics:
- Palace Saloon – attacks on some of the Palace employees and other activities that have occurred to this day.
- Hotel Vendome – Abbey and her cat Noble, the ghost cowboy and many other haunted experiences.
- Hassayampa Inn – Faith and her death at the Inn, the night watchman, little Chinese boy and several others.
- ‘Tis Art Gallery – the oldest building in Prescott. Who are the Knights of Pythias members and a whom might the cowboy be?
- Hangings at Courthouse Plaza.
- Discussion of orbs, apparitions and what keeps spirits hanging around.
- Tunnels – finally find out if there are tunnels or not.
- Was there a Chinatown and a red light district?
This event is free. No registration is required, but space is limited.
For more information visit the Prescott Valley Facebook page or call 928-759-3040.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
