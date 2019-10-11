Come explore Prescott’s Haunted History, Oct. 13.

Come explore Prescott's Haunted History at the Prescott Valley Public Library, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd., 3rd floor crystal room from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13.

This presentation will be conducted by Darlene Wilson and Parker Anderson who will describe the following topics:

Palace Saloon – attacks on some of the Palace employees and other activities that have occurred to this day.

Hotel Vendome – Abbey and her cat Noble, the ghost cowboy and many other haunted experiences.

Hassayampa Inn – Faith and her death at the Inn, the night watchman, little Chinese boy and several others.

‘Tis Art Gallery – the oldest building in Prescott. Who are the Knights of Pythias members and a whom might the cowboy be?

Hangings at Courthouse Plaza.

Discussion of orbs, apparitions and what keeps spirits hanging around.

Tunnels – finally find out if there are tunnels or not.

Was there a Chinatown and a red light district?

This event is free. No registration is required, but space is limited.

For more information visit the Prescott Valley Facebook page or call 928-759-3040.

