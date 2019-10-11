Church News: Week of Oct. 12, 2019

Editor’s Note — Please submit Church News items of 50 words or less for the page through a form on dCourier.com — https://www.dcourier.com/faith-values/ — to allow more churches to participate. Listings will be in date order and as space allows. Thank you.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Services for Oct. 11 and 12, Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Oneg at 5:15 p.m. Saturday morning Torah service at 10 a.m., Parashat Ha’Azinu, Deuteronomy 32:1— 32:52. Call 928-708-0018 for details.

A Rosary rally will be from noon to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12 at Prescott courthouse plaza (south side.) Meet at Goodwin Street by the horse and cowboy statue. Bring a Rosary, water, hat and prayerful heart. We will be praying the Rosary for America.

Ask the Angels from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Oct. 12 at Elks Performing Arts Center, 117 E. Gurley Street, 2nd Floor Dance Studio 2, Prescott. Reservations required—seating limited. $10 suggested donation. Call Debby at 928-772-6826 for information. Practical angel messages for all attending.

Senior Expo: Cues to Aging Graciously, 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday Oct. 12, Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, 928-772-8845. Free admission, breakfast, and blood pressure checks. Handouts and vendors. Registration/breakfast 8 to 8:30 a.m. 8:30 a.m. healthy skin 9:30 a.m. medication/diabetes, 10:30 a.m. health and wellness, 11:30 a.m. heart.

Please join Beit Torah Jewish Congregation, www.onetorah.org, Oct. 12, Shabbat HaAzinu, 11 a.m. Torah discussion on listening with lunch. Sukkot observances eve Oct. 13 to 15. Open Sukkah all week. Lulav, Etrog, snacks. Guests welcome. Hoshanah Rabah 9 a.m. Oct. 20. For details, please call 928-237-0390, 928-227-0582 or email ansheitorah@cableone.net.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, “A Traditional Anglican Church,” 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Service: Sunday Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday: morning prayer and Communion 9:30 a.m. with Bible Study following. Evening prayer and Deacon’s Mass 5:30 p.m. “Come worship with us”

Rev. Jerry Ellington 479-426-2091.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church worship services - contemporary at 9 a.m., traditional at 11 a.m. Sunday school - children and youth at 9:15 a.m. and adult at 10 a.m. Refreshments after services. Adult Bible Study on Mondays at 10 a.m. 735 E Road 1 South, call 928-636-2969 for information.

Walk around downtown plaza, across courthouse on Cortez Street—that’s Solid Rock Christian Fellowship, main church 148 S. Marina Street 1 block east. We have true Bible-based worship, Sundays 8:45 and 10:30 a.m., and spirited classes for adult seniors with coffee and snacks following 8:45 a.m. service.

“Guided Reminiscing: Bringing Back Special Moments of our Past” PUUF member Marlee Terry will return to facilitate a program of guided reminiscing, helping participants reflect upon and share some of the truly special moments of their lives. Come to listen; share if you like. Music will be provided by Marlee.

God remains faithful to us and continues to show us mercy. As we reflect on this, we are encouraged to become increasingly merciful to others in the name of Jesus. 10 a.m. worship; 11 a.m. fellowship; 11:30 a.m. Bible study. 928-636-9533. Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org.

The Center for Spiritual Living honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Meditation at 10 a.m. followed by service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30 a.m. Youth Program also at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, coffee, refreshments and fellowship after service. 3755 Willow Creek Road, www.CSLPrescott.org, 928-778-1602.

Come and discover the God of your own heart! 145 S. Arizona Street; 928-445-1850. office@unityprescott.org - Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m.; youth program at 11 a.m. Rev Richard Roger’s message is “Great Beginnings.”

Join us at Firm Foundation Bible Church for our Wednesday, 6:30 p.m., adult bible study exploring the authority, clarity, necessity and sufficiency of scripture. All are welcome. Join us Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. for a warm family worship experience. We are located at 8933 Florentine Road, Prescott Valley.

Alpha is a chance to explore life and the Christian faith in a friendly, open and informal environment. Where: Prescott Church of the Nazarene, 2110 Willow Creek at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evenings this fall. Join us for a great meal and conversation with others who are exploring life and faith.

A class has just begun on Christian persecution using Voice of the Martyrs curriculum, which meets from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sundays, exploring the issue of persecution and martyrdom of Christians and what our reaction should be. Participant’s book is $5. For information, call David McNabb at 928-771-1218.

The “Beautiful Signers” will perform at 4:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14 at Solid Rock Church, 143 S. Cortez, Prescott.

Please join us for a night of worship and praise featuring former 80’s rocker from Hollywood, CA Pastor Ronnie James at 6 p.m. Thursday nights at The Flock Outreach, The Adult Center, 1280 Rosser Street, Prescott. 949-735-2441. All ages welcome.

Ignite Youth, a ministry of Trinity Presbyterian Church, 630 Park Ave., Prescott, meets every Wednesday afternoon from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the church. Youth ages 6th grade – 18-years-old are invited to come for food, friendship and fun! Contact Kelsey at aztrinitystudents@gmail.com for more information.

You are invited to learn about the American Lutheran Church congregation, hear from ministry leaders and staff, and discover what it means to be a member of ALC at the Ministry Fair at noon Sunday, Oct. 20 in the Fellowship Hall. Lunch is provided; RSVP by Oct. 17 to 445-4348.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott: Services for Oct. 18 and 19, Family Shabbat evening service at 6 p.m. Friday, preceded by our Family Potluck Dinner at 5 p.m. Saturday morning Torah service at 10 a.m., Sukkot, Exodus 33:12-34:26. Call 928-708-0018 for details.

Join us for Young @ Heart with gospel group Final Harvest at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 and Saturday Evening Worship at 5 p.m. Oct. 19. Crafters needed for Nov. 16 Fall Craft Show — call the office at 928-772-4135. Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 East Long Look Drive, PV. emmanuellutheranpv.org.

Introduction to Modern Buddhism with Kadam Michelle Gauthier Tuesdays, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Starts Oct. 22. Unity Church of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave. Just drop in. Cost is $10, $5 per student. Topics include: What is the mind, karma, faith, impermanence, and Buddhism. Everyone welcome! MeditationinNorthernArizona.org/Prescott.

What We Believe class and luncheon will be held at noon Sunday, Oct. 27 in the parlor at American Lutheran Church. Pastor Erich Sokoloski will present ALC’s Confession of Faith. RSVP to the church office at 928-445-4348 by Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Terrific Tuesday luncheon will be held at noon Oct. 22 at American Lutheran Church featuring local counselor Terence Pilicy of Mental Mending Counseling, PLLC. His talk will focus on beating the winter blahs, living well in the change of seasons, and having a healthy mindset during holidays. RSVP to 928-445-4348.

Oktoberfest at Mt. of Faith Lutheran Church will be Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 6:30 p.m., 20135 E Stagecoach Trail, Cordes Lakes. German meal, live music by The Sidekicks, door prizes, raffle items and white elephant sale. Proceeds to benefit Mayer Meals on Wheels and beautification of our Church.

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott is hosting its annual Holiday Bazaar from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 25 and 26. Handcrafted gift items, homemade baked goods and quilt auction. Light lunch available for purchase both days. A great way to start holiday gift-giving.

The American Lutheran-sponsored Mothers of Preschoolers is having its annual Moms’ Market 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26. Local moms who have home-based businesses or sell handmade craft items will be featured. Proceeds will support the Mothers of Preschoolers program.

American Lutheran Church music ministry presents The Big Sing, “A Festival of Hymns,” at 3 p.m. Oct. 27. Hymn writers will tell their story in first person followed by the singing of a representative hymn. Come join your voice with brass, organ, handbells and choir in this unique music festival.

Zoofari – 2019 Family Halloween Alternative, 5 to 7 p.m., First Southern Baptist Church, 1524 North Highway 89, Chino Valley. Games, candy, activities, snacks and music. Visit nine different stations to learn that “God is Wild About You.” For more information, call 928-710-3912 or email Ckgillo@gmail.com.

Plan now to enjoy a pumpkin bounce house, pony rides, photo booth, hot cider/chocolate bar, and tractor rides at American Lutheran Church’s second annual Trunk or Treat celebration from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31. All are welcome to join this free family festival! Contact ALC 928-445-4348 for information.

St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 2026 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley is hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar. Local artisans offering handmade, quality, unique affordable items. Raffle of premium baskets and a grand prize of $500. Proceeds go back into the community. www.stcatherinecv.org.

Bible-based tour of the Grand Canyon will be leaving from Prescott on Sat., Nov. 2. It is led by Russ Miller, the only full-time creation speaker in Arizona. The trip includes entry into the park, lunch, snacks and waters. For information and registration, call David McNabb at 928-771-1218.

13th Annual Holiday Craft and Bake Sale 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 2, Trinity Hall, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. Parking access off Lake Shore Drive near Warren. Enjoy shopping, delicious rolls and lunch, plus pancake breakfast 7 to 10 a.m. 928-772-0460.

Come to Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, Prescott, and see our beautiful handmade quilt, a drawing item. All funds received will be distributed to our mission recipients who are non-profits located in the tri-city area. The winning ticket will be drawn on Nov. 24.