Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 11
Fri, Oct. 11
Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood

Reader Lester Dixon shared with us some photos taken by Houston Spaulding of a bear seen roaming in the StoneRidge area of Prescott Valley. Dixon said that the photos were taken on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at about 4 p.m. (Houston Spaulding/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: October 11, 2019 3:43 p.m.

Daily Courier reader Lester Dixon shared with us some photos taken by Houston Spaulding of a bear seen roaming in the StoneRidge area of Prescott Valley. Dixon said that the photos were taken on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 at about 4 p.m. He said that there were numerous sightings of the bear during the past week.

Dixon noted that black bears are not usually aggressive unless threatened or surprised, and he hopes that the bear is just passing through. “If not,” he said, “I hope our animal control experts will be able to capture and relocate the bear.”

The Arizona Game and Fish Department offers some advice if you encounter a bear in your neighborhood.

"First, never approach a wild bear. Black bears usually avoid people, but if they start to associate people with food they may become aggressive. If a bear is in your yard or neighborhood, immediately contact the Game and Fish office in your area. Depending on what the bear is doing, department personnel may respond if it remains in the area. Deter the bear by making loud noises, such as yelling, whistling or banging pans."

You can find more information at https://www.azgfd.com/wildlife/livingwith/bears/ .

Reader Lester Dixon shared with us some photos taken by Houston Spaulding of a bear seen roaming in the StoneRidge area of Prescott Valley. (Houston Spaulding/Courtesy)

Reader Lester Dixon shared with us some photos taken by Houston Spaulding of a bear seen roaming in the StoneRidge area of Prescott Valley. Dixon said that the photos were taken on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at about 4 p.m.(Houston Spaulding/Courtesy)

