Watson Lake a hive for Big Sting country festival

Watson Lake may find itself abuzz with country music for The Big Sting — It’s A Country Thing country music festival Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12.

This is the fifth year for the event that benefits the Flagstaff-based Shadows Foundation, a nonprofit that helps those affected by life-threatening diseases by providing services and financial assistance when they need it. This will be the third time it’s been held in Prescott, Shadows Foundation President and Founder Vicki Burton said.

“I love working with Prescott,” Burton said. “(The) city is awesome, it’s just an all-around good experience.”

Having the festival in Prescott helps keep the door open for the Shadows Foundation to help patients in the area, and the organization is also working on some other programs that Burton said will probably be launched in the Prescott area in the next couple of years.

The concert arena is open from 1 to 11 p.m. Friday with concerts from 3 to 10:30 p.m. and open from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday with concerts starting at 1 p.m. This year’s lineup includes Craig Morgan, Jackson Michelson, Tim Hurley, Alisan Porter, Matt Farris, Brad & the Killin’ Time Band, Melissa Farrior, Rob West, Gethen Jenkins, Rob Mayes, Mogollon, The County Line, Thrillbilly Deluxe, and special performance art by Katia Von Kral. The festival has never combined a painter with the concert before, Burton said.

“She does paintings on stage and we’re doing a very special painting before Craig Morgan comes out,” she said. “It’s going to be something really cool for people to see. It’s not just a music festival this year, we’ve got some other stuff involved in it.”

The festival will also have a lot of food vendors and a mechanical bull, Burton said.

Tickets, available online at www.thebigsting.com, are $25 for a day pass or a weekend pass for veterans and first responders, $50 for a weekend pass, $150 for a tent campsite and $150 for a VIP Weekend Pass that includes access to the VIP private tent, dinner Friday and Saturday nights, five drink tickets for the weekend, a private bar and discounted drinks. Parking passes are $5 per day or $20 for the weekend. Children 12 and younger get in free.

The Big Sting – It’s a Country Thing continues to grow year after year with ticket sales 30% higher than they were last year, Burton said, adding it all goes to supporting the Shadows Foundation.

“We’re all volunteers,” Burton said. “The more we raise, the more we’re able to give back.”

For more information about The Big Sting – It’s a Country Thing or for a full schedule, visit www.thebigsting.com.