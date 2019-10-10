OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 11
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Watson Lake a hive for Big Sting country festival

Alisan Porter is set to perform Saturday evening, Oct. 12 at The Big Sting – It’s a Country Thing country music festival at Watson Lake. (Sebastian Moody/Courtesy)

Alisan Porter is set to perform Saturday evening, Oct. 12 at The Big Sting – It’s a Country Thing country music festival at Watson Lake. (Sebastian Moody/Courtesy)

mugshot photo
By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 9:56 p.m.

photo

Craig Morgan will take the stage Friday evening, Oct. 11, 2019, at The Big Sting – It’s a Country Thing country music festival at Watson Lake. (Davina Vergara-Burton/Courtesy)

Watson Lake may find itself abuzz with country music for The Big Sting — It’s A Country Thing country music festival Friday and Saturday, Oct. 11-12.

This is the fifth year for the event that benefits the Flagstaff-based Shadows Foundation, a nonprofit that helps those affected by life-threatening diseases by providing services and financial assistance when they need it. This will be the third time it’s been held in Prescott, Shadows Foundation President and Founder Vicki Burton said.

“I love working with Prescott,” Burton said. “(The) city is awesome, it’s just an all-around good experience.”

Having the festival in Prescott helps keep the door open for the Shadows Foundation to help patients in the area, and the organization is also working on some other programs that Burton said will probably be launched in the Prescott area in the next couple of years.

The concert arena is open from 1 to 11 p.m. Friday with concerts from 3 to 10:30 p.m. and open from noon to 11 p.m. Saturday with concerts starting at 1 p.m. This year’s lineup includes Craig Morgan, Jackson Michelson, Tim Hurley, Alisan Porter, Matt Farris, Brad & the Killin’ Time Band, Melissa Farrior, Rob West, Gethen Jenkins, Rob Mayes, Mogollon, The County Line, Thrillbilly Deluxe, and special performance art by Katia Von Kral. The festival has never combined a painter with the concert before, Burton said.

photo

Jackson Michelson is set to perform at The Big Sting – It’s a Country Thing country music festival at Watson Lake. (Davina Vergara-Burton/Courtesy)

“She does paintings on stage and we’re doing a very special painting before Craig Morgan comes out,” she said. “It’s going to be something really cool for people to see. It’s not just a music festival this year, we’ve got some other stuff involved in it.”

The festival will also have a lot of food vendors and a mechanical bull, Burton said.

Tickets, available online at www.thebigsting.com, are $25 for a day pass or a weekend pass for veterans and first responders, $50 for a weekend pass, $150 for a tent campsite and $150 for a VIP Weekend Pass that includes access to the VIP private tent, dinner Friday and Saturday nights, five drink tickets for the weekend, a private bar and discounted drinks. Parking passes are $5 per day or $20 for the weekend. Children 12 and younger get in free.

photo

Mogollon is set to perform Saturday afternoon, Oct. 12, at The Big Sting – It’s a Country Thing country music festival at Watson Lake. (Davina Vergara-Burton/Courtesy)

The Big Sting – It’s a Country Thing continues to grow year after year with ticket sales 30% higher than they were last year, Burton said, adding it all goes to supporting the Shadows Foundation.

“We’re all volunteers,” Burton said. “The more we raise, the more we’re able to give back.”

For more information about The Big Sting – It’s a Country Thing or for a full schedule, visit www.thebigsting.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Campers get early start in Big Sting
Campers get early start in Big Sting Country music festival
The Big Sting Country Music Weekend in Mayer
Watson Lake to buzz with Big Sting Country Music Festival Oct. 10-12
Country music festival weekend camp-out benefits Shadows Foundation, Oct. 10-13

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries