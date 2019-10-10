OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 11
Weather  65.0
Prescott steamrolls Wickenburg, looks to lock up spot in state
Prep Swim & Dive

Prescott senior Matthew Grasso competes in the 100-yard butterfly event during a meet against Wickenburg on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the YMCA in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

Prescott senior Matthew Grasso competes in the 100-yard butterfly event during a meet against Wickenburg on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the YMCA in Prescott. (Aaron Valdez/Courier)

By Aaron Valdez | valaaron_94
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 11:33 p.m.

PRESCOTT — The final stretch of the Prescott swim season is upon us and the Badgers made quick work of Wickenburg during their meet on Thursday at the Prescott YMCA.

To say Wickenburg is a short-handed team might be an understatement, having only 13 swimmers on its roster compared to Prescott’s roster of 40+ swimmers. All in all, the Badgers still took care of business on Thursday to further cement their No. 20 spot for the girls 200-yard freestyle relay and No. 22 spot for the girls 400-yard freestyle relay.

“Today, it was all about us being a bigger team, so we kind of ran over [Wickenburg],” said Prescott head coach Bill Riviere. “But at this part of the season, we have to keep dropping time in order to make state … They take the top 24 teams, so we’re qualified for right now but we still got several weeks to go and a couple of invitationals to go to.”

The girls’ side for Prescott defeated Wickenburg 115-32 while the boys won 109-32 for a total team victory of 224-64. Out of the 24 total events at Thursday’s meet, the Badgers took first place in 19 of them.

As for the 200-yard freestyle relay, Prescott’s top girls team (Presley Shelton, Meghan Kloos, Lynnette Disert, Zoe San Agustin) clocked in at 2:10.77 while their 400-yard freestyle relay team (San Agustin, Disert, Callie Oryall, Julianade Kurt) finished in 4:58.93.

Individually, Emily Jarnagin put together a notable outing, winning the 200-yard freestyle with a 2:29.38 and the 50-yard freestyle with a 29.79. Kloos was just as brilliant, taking first in the 100-yard backstroke with a 1:19.22 and the 100-yard freestyle with a 1:13.40.

For the boys, Sean Henegar won both the 50-yard freestyle and the 100-yard freestyle with a 25.03 and 57.80, respectively. Blake Francis also notched two nice wins in the 200-yard individual medley (2:33.86) and the 100-yard breaststroke (1:15.67).

“We were just trying to keep pushing. We have been working them hard so it’s kind of difficult to get personal records. Right now, we’re over 110 personal-best records for the girls and about 95 for the boys this year so it’s really going well.”

UP NEXT

The Badgers will return to action in two weeks when they host Flagstaff on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Prescott YMCA at 4 p.m.

Aaron Valdez is a sports reporter for The Daily Courier of Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter at @Valaaron_94. Email avaldez@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 2031.

