Thu, Oct. 10
Pima County Superior Court judge plans to retire on Oct. 31

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 1:28 p.m.

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Superior Court officials say Judge Charles "Chuck" Harrington plans to retire at the end of this month after more than 20 years on the bench.

Court officials say Harrington plans to retire on Oct. 31.

He currently is the presiding judge of the court's civil bench.

During his tenure, Harrington has also been presiding judge of the probate bench and a member of the criminal and juvenile court benches.

Harrington was appointed to Division 2 of the Pima County Superior Court bench in 1999.

He graduated magna cum laude from the Gonzaga University School of Law.

Harrington also is a part-time professor at the University of Arizona's James E. Rogers College of Law.

