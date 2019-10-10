Pima County Superior Court judge plans to retire on Oct. 31
TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Superior Court officials say Judge Charles "Chuck" Harrington plans to retire at the end of this month after more than 20 years on the bench.
Court officials say Harrington plans to retire on Oct. 31.
He currently is the presiding judge of the court's civil bench.
During his tenure, Harrington has also been presiding judge of the probate bench and a member of the criminal and juvenile court benches.
Harrington was appointed to Division 2 of the Pima County Superior Court bench in 1999.
He graduated magna cum laude from the Gonzaga University School of Law.
Harrington also is a part-time professor at the University of Arizona's James E. Rogers College of Law.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Name of man killed in Hwy. 89 fatal crash Sept. 27 released
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- 2 killed on Iron Springs Road Sept. 24 identified
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Fentanyl-based powder, pills seized in search; 2 Prescott men arrested
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: