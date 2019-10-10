Phoenix-area voters to decide on raises for Glendale mayor, city council
Updated as of Thursday, October 10, 2019 1:20 PM
PHOENIX — Phoenix-area voters have the chance to decide whether to raise the pay of Glendale's mayor and council members after the city council voted to place the question on the November ballot.
The Arizona Republic reports that the measure would raise the mayor's salary from $48,000 to $68,490 and increase council members' salaries from $34,000 to $52,685.
City officials say the ballot question was added at a special July meeting after Mayor Jerry Weiers and council members Joyce Clark, Ian Hugh and Ray Malnar voted unanimously.
A city committee recommended the increases saying it has been over a decade since pay has changed for those positions.
Officials say Maricopa County has plans to send out ballots this week for all-mail election.
The new salaries would take effect Jan. 1 if approved.
