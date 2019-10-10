MLB pitcher accused of breaking into Arizona home
PHOENIX — Police arrested San Diego Padres pitcher Jacob Nix after he was accused of breaking into a suburban Phoenix home through a doggie dog and was shot with a Taser by the homeowner.
Nix, who is facing two counts of criminal trespassing, was released this week from the Maricopa County jail on $100 bond.
Charging documents indicate the 23-year-old Nix was under the influence of either alcohol or drugs during Sunday's incident.
Police say Nix tried to crawl through the doggie door of a Peoria home shortly before 4 a.m.
The homeowner discovered Nix and kicked him in the face.
According to the complaint, Thomas Cosgrove, a minor league pitcher for the Padres, was there and pulled Nix out of the door. The homeowner fired his Taser, hitting Nix in the back.
The documents indicate Nix told responding officers he thought he was entering his house.
But he would not elaborate when asked why he tried to go inside when his own house has no doggie door.
The Padres said in a statement Thursday that the team is aware of the incident and has been in contact with authorities and the commissioner's office.
Online court records show Nix does not yet have an attorney. He has a preliminary court hearing scheduled for Oct. 16.
Nix is currently playing for the Peoria Javelinas, an Arizona Fall League team.
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Air show pilot set for a more grounded life
- Need2Know: Former Native Grill & Wings sold to new owners in Prescott Valley; Whiskey Row Pub rebranded ‘1881 Spirits’
- 2019 Wings Out West Air Show, Oct. 5
- Fentanyl-based powder, pills seized in search; 2 Prescott men arrested
- Obituary: Pat McCarty
- Chino Valley fugitive wanted by authorities
- Obituary: Dr. David Charles Duncan
- Young child hospitalized after testing positive for methamphetamine
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Southbound Hwy 89 closed due to fatal crash
- 1 dead after truck driven off overpass
- Wyatt Earp: A behind-the-scenes tale
- Newlyweds among 4 arrested for assaulting Prescott police officers
- 2 killed in collision on Iron Springs Road
- Fire erupts near Walker; evacuations ordered for Lookout, Maverick areas
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Local drug dealers arrested in Chino Valley
- Major crash completely closes Highway 169; road now open
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: