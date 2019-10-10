Obituary: Robert Aaron Ulrich
Robert Aaron Ulrich, 88, of New Braunfels, Texas (previously Prescott, Ariz. and Carol Stream, Ill.) born on July 5, 1931 in Sheffield, Iowa to Ralph E. and Bertha E. Ulrich died Friday, October 4, 2019.
He is survived by his daughters, Karin Ulrich-Engel (Mark) of Riverside, Ill, and Kristin Reid (Kevin) of New Braunfels, Texas; grandchildren, Christina (Adam) Payne, Derek Ulrich, Jackson Reid and Katie Reid and great-grandchildren, Logan and Layla Payne.
He was predeceased by his wife Judith; sisters, Phyllis Phillips and Charlene Boll and his parents.
A Memorial Service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Wounded Warrior Project or Hope Hospice. Please sign the guestbook at www.doeppenschmidtfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
