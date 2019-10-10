Obituary Notice: Rosemarie McBride (Baratta)
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 10:11 p.m.
Rosemarie McBride (Baratta), 77, born June 18th, 1942, in Vineland, N.J., passed away July 15th, 2019, in Spokane Wash.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 12th, at 10:00 a.m., at Prescott United Methodist Church, located at 505 W. Gurley St., in Prescott, Ariz.
