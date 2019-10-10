OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Oct. 10
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Man posing as utility worker robs couple of cash, silver
2 other robbers have yet to be identified

William Tarby Jr. was arrested for allegedly impersonating a utility company employee to gain access to a Phoenix home and steal cash and silver from an elderly couple. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

William Tarby Jr. was arrested for allegedly impersonating a utility company employee to gain access to a Phoenix home and steal cash and silver from an elderly couple. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office/Courtesy)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 5:39 p.m.

PHOENIX — A man is in custody for allegedly impersonating a utility company employee to get into a Phoenix couple's home and stealing cash and silver from an elderly couple.

Phoenix police say 48-year-old William Tarby Jr. is facing armed robbery, kidnapping and other charges.

They say Tarby and two other people identified themselves as Salt River Project employees to the homeowners.

The couple say the impersonators claimed they needed to check the home's electrical system.

Once inside, the fake workers pulled out handguns and stole more than $8,500 in cash and about $3,000 of silver ingots before fleeing in a truck.

According to court records, Tarby was identified by a fingerprint left behind at the crime scene and he was arrested Monday.

It's unclear if Tarby has a lawyer yet.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Phoenix police: 2 suspects arrested, posed as city workers
Police: Woman posing as Target worker stole $40K in iPhones (video)
Police: Man impersonates Walmart worker to steal TVs, pinatas
Arizona man accused of forging deeds in a home loans scam
Couple detained in case of missing $170,000 lost at Kingman Walmart

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries