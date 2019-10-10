Letter: The sky isn’t falling

Editor:

I am 80-plus years old. Back in the day when I went to school, we were taught history.

You know, the earth is over one billion years old and there has been climate change from day one.

At one time, the earth was covered with water. Then there were dinosaurs and other reptilians. Funny-looking cavemen came along followed eventually by humans.

Back in the ’70s, some famous people said the oceans would die within 20 years, and yet I had one of the best lobster dinners I’ve ever had last night.

Maybe, Chicken Little, the sky isn’t falling after all. Granted, we won’t be here in 100,000 years either. But kids with banners and signs really aren’t going to help things much.

But, as an old friend told me years ago, “You can’t fix stupid.”

Gary Harlow

Prescott