Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 11
Letter: Nigel Reynolds columns

Originally Published: October 10, 2019 9:40 p.m.

Editor:

I’m a huge fan of Nigel Reynolds’ column. It has taken me to a lot of interesting places I would not have seen otherwise. His Prescott Circle Trail Guide gave me, a novice hiker at best, the confidence to go exploring on my own. I highly recommend those new to the area hike the Prescott Circle Trail. In addition to becoming familiar with the area, you will see the remnants of old ranches, gold mines, springs, wildlife and archeological sites.

The Circle Trail is an excellent jumping-off place to the adventure that is Prescott. You will get a better understanding of current residents’ passion for open space and maintaining the water level in our aquifer. If you don’t believe the water level is declining, there are some easy hikes to local springs that are now dry. Trail 347, accessed from Williamson Valley Trailhead, goes right by Stringfield Spring and Clark’s Spring Trail 40 from Little Granite Mountain Trailhead takes you right by that spring. The reason Arizona Fish and Game is soliciting funds to bring water into the forest for wildlife is because the springs are drying up.

If you are not a hiker, lower Cross Roads Ranch on Williamson Valley Road use to be a marsh where people went duck hunting. Take a look at it now.

The last election gave a lot of us in the Prescott AMA who are dependent on wells for our water hope that maybe somebody was listening. On behalf of those well owners and our local wildlife, who also can’t vote in Prescott, thank you and keep it up!

Kate Curren

Chino Valley

