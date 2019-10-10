Helping Heroes supports therapy, service and working animals, Oct. 12
The Petco Foundation presents their Helping Heroes program at Petco, Frontier Village Center, 1931 East AZ-69 in Prescott from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.
Come learn about the organization and support their efforts. Meet Helping Heroes and learn about the transformative impact that therapy, service and working animals have on lives every day. You, too, can be a helping hero.
There is no cost to attend and all ages are welcome.
For more information, visit petcofoundation.org/events.
Submit local community events for our online calendar at dcourier.com.
