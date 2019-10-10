OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Fri, Oct. 11
Weather  65.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Gameday Glance: Bradshaw Mountain at #20 Prescott – Week 8
Prep Football

Prescott running back Sam Giordan (23) looks onto the field from the sidelines as the Badgers host Flagstaff on Sept. 20, 2019, in Prescott. The Badgers are scheduled to host Bradshaw Mountain in the annual “Black and Blue” rivalry game Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Prescott. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

Prescott running back Sam Giordan (23) looks onto the field from the sidelines as the Badgers host Flagstaff on Sept. 20, 2019, in Prescott. The Badgers are scheduled to host Bradshaw Mountain in the annual “Black and Blue” rivalry game Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Prescott. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. (Aaron Valdez/Courier, file)

mugshot photo
By Brian M. Bergner Jr. | TheEditorDesk | TheEditorDesk
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 11:30 p.m.

Gameday Glance: Bradshaw Mountain at #20 Prescott – Week 8

Who: Bradshaw Mountain Bears at #20 Prescott Badgers

When: Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Bill Shepard Field, Prescott, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Prescott – Cody Collett (37-20, 6th season); Bradshaw Mountain – Chuck Moller (15-13, 3rd season)

Records: Prescott (3-3, 1-1 Grand Canyon); Bradshaw Mountain (3-4, 1-2 Grand Canyon)

Last Week: Prescott – The Badgers built a 20-7 halftime lead but surrendered 27 unanswered points in a 34-27 loss to No. 11-ranked Coconino in Flagstaff. Prescott lost senior defensive end Aaron Greene to injury in the beginning of the third quarter and struggled to stop the run from then on; Bradshaw Mountain – The Bears managed only 170 yards of total offense in a 20-0 loss to Flagstaff at the Walkup Skydome on the campus of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. It was the first time the club from Prescott Valley was shut out since 2012 in a 56-0 loss to Cactus Shadows.

Last Meeting: Prescott 26, Bradshaw Mountain 21 (Oct. 5, 2018, in Prescott Valley)

The Setting: Bradshaw Mountain is seeking to break Prescott’s two-game winning streak against them, last hoisting the Esse Quam Videri Trophy in 2016. Both clubs need a win in the worst way to get back in the hunt not only for a region title, but a 4A state playoff appearance.

Players to Watch: Prescott – Sr. QB/FS Dellin Boyd, Sr. RB Sylas Espitia; Sr. WR/DB Jacob Police; Sr. TE/DE Aaron Greene; Sr. LB/RB Sam Giordan; Sr. DT/ Nathan Goligoski; Bradshaw Mountain – Jr. QB Josh Grant; Sr. RB Titus King; Sr. WR Alex Cabral; Sr. LB Noah Shaver; Sr. LB Daniel Gobiel; Jr. DL Mason Stultz;

Weather: 56 degrees at kickoff, clear, 15% humidity, 5 mph ESE, sunset at 6:02 p.m.

Grand Canyon Region Standings

Team — Region(Overall)

No. 11 Coconino — 3-0(6-0)

Mohave — 2-0(3-3)

No. 20 Prescott — 1-1(3-3)

No. 21 Lee Williams — 1-1(3-2)

Flagstaff — 1-2(3-3)

Bradshaw Mountain — 1-2(3-4)

Mingus — 0-3(0-7)

Tonight’s Games

Bradshaw Mountain at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Flagstaff at Lee Williams, 7 p.m.

Coconino at Mohave, 3:30 p.m.

Mingus, Bye Week

Friday, Oct. 18, Games

Mingus at Bradshaw Mountain, 7 p.m.

Lee Williams at Coconino, 7 p.m.

Mohave at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Flagstaff, 7:30 p.m.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Gameday Glance: No. 17 Prescott at No. 13 Coconino – Week 7
Gameday Glance: Bradshaw Mountain at Flagstaff — Week 7
Gameday Glance: Coconino at Bradshaw Mountain— Week 6
Gameday Glance: #16 Flagstaff Eagles at #20 Prescott Badgers
Gameday Glance: Flagstaff at Prescott – Week 5

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries