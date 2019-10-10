Gameday Glance: Bradshaw Mountain at #20 Prescott – Week 8

Who: Bradshaw Mountain Bears at #20 Prescott Badgers

When: Friday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Bill Shepard Field, Prescott, Arizona

Courier Coverage: Follow sports writer Doug Cook on Twitter at @dougout_dc for updates on Friday night’s game.

Coaches: Prescott – Cody Collett (37-20, 6th season); Bradshaw Mountain – Chuck Moller (15-13, 3rd season)

Records: Prescott (3-3, 1-1 Grand Canyon); Bradshaw Mountain (3-4, 1-2 Grand Canyon)

Last Week: Prescott – The Badgers built a 20-7 halftime lead but surrendered 27 unanswered points in a 34-27 loss to No. 11-ranked Coconino in Flagstaff. Prescott lost senior defensive end Aaron Greene to injury in the beginning of the third quarter and struggled to stop the run from then on; Bradshaw Mountain – The Bears managed only 170 yards of total offense in a 20-0 loss to Flagstaff at the Walkup Skydome on the campus of Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff. It was the first time the club from Prescott Valley was shut out since 2012 in a 56-0 loss to Cactus Shadows.

Last Meeting: Prescott 26, Bradshaw Mountain 21 (Oct. 5, 2018, in Prescott Valley)

The Setting: Bradshaw Mountain is seeking to break Prescott’s two-game winning streak against them, last hoisting the Esse Quam Videri Trophy in 2016. Both clubs need a win in the worst way to get back in the hunt not only for a region title, but a 4A state playoff appearance.

Players to Watch: Prescott – Sr. QB/FS Dellin Boyd, Sr. RB Sylas Espitia; Sr. WR/DB Jacob Police; Sr. TE/DE Aaron Greene; Sr. LB/RB Sam Giordan; Sr. DT/ Nathan Goligoski; Bradshaw Mountain – Jr. QB Josh Grant; Sr. RB Titus King; Sr. WR Alex Cabral; Sr. LB Noah Shaver; Sr. LB Daniel Gobiel; Jr. DL Mason Stultz;

Weather: 56 degrees at kickoff, clear, 15% humidity, 5 mph ESE, sunset at 6:02 p.m.

Grand Canyon Region Standings

Team — Region(Overall)

No. 11 Coconino — 3-0(6-0)

Mohave — 2-0(3-3)

No. 20 Prescott — 1-1(3-3)

No. 21 Lee Williams — 1-1(3-2)

Flagstaff — 1-2(3-3)

Bradshaw Mountain — 1-2(3-4)

Mingus — 0-3(0-7)

Tonight’s Games

Bradshaw Mountain at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Flagstaff at Lee Williams, 7 p.m.

Coconino at Mohave, 3:30 p.m.

Mingus, Bye Week

Friday, Oct. 18, Games

Mingus at Bradshaw Mountain, 7 p.m.

Lee Williams at Coconino, 7 p.m.

Mohave at Prescott, 7 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Flagstaff, 7:30 p.m.