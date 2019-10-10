OFFERS
Friday Catchall: Flyin’ high and the color of October

By Tim Wiederaenders | TWieds_editor
Originally Published: October 10, 2019 10:06 p.m.

The Friday Catchall:

• UP THERE – If you attended the Wings Out West airshow this past Saturday you experienced a real treat. I did not — went to work on the Sunday edition; however, I was amazed by the show too.

Simply put: I pulled over on Highway 89 near the airport, snapped some photos and watched for about 15 minutes. Then, I went to work.

I am not a fan of flying, folks.

But seeing what they can do up there left me awestruck. Loops, flips, flying upside down … it made my day. And the old war birds — spectacular, especially for the show’s 75th anniversary of D-Day theme! I will bet any veteran in attendance was wow’d and honored.

Thank you to the sponsors, the City of Prescott and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

And, if you missed the show, visit our photo gallery at dCourier.com (near the bottom of the home page). The image, here with this column (courtesy of Jerry Kidrick, airshow director), says it all.

You’ve gotta love it — Prescott at its finest!

photo

The Wings Out West airshow astounded old and young attendees at the Prescott Airport on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. These are children of Airshow Director Jerry Kidrick’s friends, who visited from Tucson. (Jerry Kidrick/Courtesy)

• PINK – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. We’ll be publishing our tribute later this month, and already we’re seeing a lot of pink as a tribute.

I was in a meeting Thursday afternoon and spied a Prescott Police officer in his gear, sporting a pink department patch. (It looked really cool!) Prescott Valley Police also are showing their support with pink patches.

Still, it is a bit too much for some. Here is what “Nancy” from Prescott wrote:

“I am not disparaging the Breast Awareness promotional color pink but prefer the color burgundy. The pink has blanketed the police, government buildings, stores, people, jewelry, clothing and lots of trinkets … ad nauseam. If one must promote the pink (symbolizing breast cancer), can we drop the pink and change to the color burgundy? … burgundy is the color of ALL cancers.”

She followed with some suggestions:

• Help by changing the wording from “Breast Cancer AWARENESS” to “Breast Cancer ACTION.”

• Stop buying the pink stuff and give money directly to a cancer research organization.

• Most (if not all) the pink trinkets are outsourced (I added this in case you support “Made in America”).

Nancy’s family alone has endured pancreatic, stomach and breast cancer — add to that, Multiple Sclerosis, Alzheimer’s and Amycotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (Lou Gehrig’s disease). These horrific diseases also need action. Personally, it is just a cruel reminder of the suffering of the above debilitating health issues.

Thank you for writing, Nancy.

As an aside, many of these diseases have months of awareness dedicated to them; November is the month for pancreatic cancer, stomach cancer, as well as Alzheimer’s; March is for Multiple Sclerosis; and ALS month is May.

However, few receive the attention breast cancer does. I am not entirely sure why, other than because it affects so many people.

Use this as a reminder, everyone, please get a checkup with your doctor. Keep your diet in check, monitor those vitals (blood pressure is an easy and telling one — ask the firefighters at your neighborhood station to practice on you) and exercise.

If my brother had done even half of these, we would not have lost him 14 years ago to a massive heart attack.

• PICK OF THE WEEK – (Proving there’s always something good to do in the Prescott area that’s cheap or free): Prescott’s Haunted History will be told in a presentation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in the Prescott Valley Public Library’s Crystal Room, 7401 E. Skoog Blvd.

Enjoy!

Tim Wiederaenders is the senior news editor for the Prescott News Network. Follow him on Twitter @TWieds_editor. Reach him at 928-445-3333, ext. 2032, or twieds@prescottaz.com.

